A young Nigerian man promised his younger sister a new phone if she passed her 2026 WAEC examination, not expecting her to excel

The sister returned impressive grades in the examination, leaving her brother in a difficult position over his promise

He took to social media to share her result and ask followers what he should do, admitting he himself needs a new phone

A young Nigerian man is in a panic of his own making after his younger sister delivered exactly what he dared not expect from her 2026 WAEC examination.

@AdelekeAzeezOla made the promise casually enough — a new phone for his last-born sibling if she passed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination. It seemed, perhaps, like the kind of incentive a confident older sibling offers when the outcome feels uncertain. It was not.

2026 WAEC: Man posts sister's result online, asks what he should do after promise. Photo Source: Twitter/AdelekeAzeezOla, WAEC

Source: Getty Images

Sister's WAEC result changes everything

When the 2026 WAEC results were released, @AdelekeAzeezOla checked her grades and found himself staring at a performance that left little room for negotiation. Rather than keep the discovery to himself, he posted a photo of her result sheet on social media and opened the matter up to public debate.

"I promised to buy our last born a new phone if she pass her WAEC, girl did this,"

He wrote alongside the screenshot of her grades.

He followed that up with the detail that made his post resonate so widely with readers:

"Mind you, me myself I need a new phone. What can I do?"

2026 WAEC: Man panics after checking sister's result, says she didn't disappoint him. Photo Source: Twitter/AdelekeAzeezOla

Source: Twitter

Man speaks about sister's result

The post struck a chord with many Nigerians who have either made similar promises or watched others squirm their way out of them. His candid admission that he is also in the market for a new device only added to the humour and relatability of the situation.

Whether he finds a way around his pledge or simply honours it, his sister's academic performance has already done its job — and done it loudly.

Read the post he shared on his media page below:

Mother shares daughter's 2026 WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian mother celebrated her daughter after she passed the 2026 WAEC examination with impressive grades.

The student had earlier scored 314 in JAMB and secured admission into Pan-Atlantic University before her WAEC result was released.

Source: Legit.ng