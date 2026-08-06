DHS Deports 5 Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Murderer and Drug Trafficker

The US Department of Homeland Security announced the deportation of several criminal illegal aliens during the last week of July 2026

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the deportees included murderers, sexual assailants, drunk drivers, burglars, and drug traffickers

The five individuals were nationals from Mexico, Laos, India, Honduras, and Ethiopia, each with serious criminal convictions

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the deportation of five criminal illegal aliens during the final week of July 2026, with the individuals convicted of offences ranging from murder and sexual assault to drug trading and burglary.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed the removals, saying the government was pressing ahead with its enforcement agenda under President Donald Trump's administration.

DHS enforces deportation as ICE removes criminal illegal aliens convicted of murder, sexual assault, and drug trading. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

"Last week, ICE deported more vicious criminal illegal aliens from our country, including murderers, sexual assailants, drunk drivers, burglars, and drug traffickers," Mullin said. "There's a reason that 80% of Americans support our commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegals from our communities. By removing these criminals, we are making America safe again."

The 5 Deported Individuals

Among those removed was Esteban Demecio Hernandez, a Mexican national deported on July 31. He had been convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular crime, and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sue Vang, a national of Laos, was deported on July 28 following a conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Darshankumar Ashwinkumar Patel, an Indian national, was removed on July 29. His criminal record included convictions for domestic abuse, harassment, and driving while intoxicated.

Wilson Amilcar Vasquez-Caballero, from Honduras, was deported on July 27. His convictions covered burglary, possession of stolen property, and driving under the influence, and he had also been arrested for hit and run, in addition to a conviction for illegal re-entry into the United States.

Abaye Tafesse, an Ethiopian national, was deported on July 29 after being convicted of possessing with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocai, at least 50 grams of base, and at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Mullin Warns Against Illegal Entry

The DHS secretary used the announcement to issue a direct warning to anyone considering crossing into the United States without authorisation.

"Do NOT attempt to enter our nation illegally: we will find you, arrest you, and deport you," Mullin said.

The removals are part of a broader Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation that has accelerated since Trump returned to office, with the administration prioritising the deportation of individuals with criminal records in the country.

Source: Legit.ng