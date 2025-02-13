Former students of a lecturer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) who was allegedly assaulted came online to say what they knew about him

As the news about a female student who allegedly fought a lecturer at UNIZIK trends, students of the affected lecturer have spilled details about him.

The student who allegedly fought a lecturer, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, is a 300-level student of History, and the lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, is from the Theatre Arts and Film Studies department.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled what four former students who passed through Dr Okoye said about him as the incident went viral.

1. UNIZIK lecturer is well respected and cultured

An alumnus of UNIZIK, Gabriel Gabby, described the lecturer as a well-respected and cultured man.

Gabriel said the lecturer was his staff adviser when he was in 200 level at UNIZIK.

He said:

“This video and the story behind it has been a disturbing one since it graced the internet yesterday. This man in the video is my well-respected and cultured lecturer Chukwudi Michael Okoye. I don’t have to write here to vindicate him because the video says everything about him. Calm, cool and collected.

“Dr. Chukwudi was my staff adviser when I was in year two in the prestigious university, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Department of Theatre and Film Studies. I have found him blameless both as a lecturer and a friend.”

2. Dr Okoye as a guiding light to students

Another former student who passed through Dr Okoye described him as a guiding light to many students in his department.

In a Facebook post, Ogochukwu Duoh lamented the disrespect that was meted out to the lecturer and described him as more than just a teacher.

His words:

“It is truly disheartening to see the level of disrespect directed at Dr. Chukwudi, a man who has been more than just a teacher—he has been a father, a mentor, and a guiding light to many of us in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka."

3. Female student describes UNIZIK lecturer as peaceful

Benita Ezinwa said Dr Chukwudi Okoye was very peaceful and focused, stating that she knew him when he was in his final year.

She said:

“Dr Chukwudi was one of my lecturers way back Unizik. A peaceful and very focused fellow…If you know Chukwudi Michael Okoye very well, you’d know him to be the most peaceful lecturer who avoids issues like plague.

"Sometimes, when my coursemates have issues with other lecturers, they run to him to intercede on their behalf. You will never have him get involved in any form of scandal or drama, even as a thespian he is..."

4. Man says UNIZIK lecturer is very calm

Michael Ike blew hot on the incident and wished he was still in school while it happened.

In a Facebook post, he described the lecturer as being very calm while pointing out something about the lecturer's wife

He said:

"I purposely ignored all the stories about that History student that dared touch my lecturer. Of all people, Dr Chukwudi! Lol! She's lucky we have left school. Clearly na small children full ATAS now."

"I'm not bothered, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye is very calm but never forget, his wife is a magistrate. I am confident she knows what to do even if Unizik decides to play politics with this. These new generation of students sha... Udo!"

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

In a related story, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

