An alumnus of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has reacted to the viral incident where a female student allegedly assaulted a lecturer

Videos of a student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

The alumnus who said the affected lecturer was his staff adviser shares what she knew about him

A Nigerian man, Gabriel Gabby, has reacted to the viral incident between a student of UNIZIK and a lecturer, who happened to be his former staff adviser.

Social media was abuzz when videos of a female student fighting the lecturer at UNIZIK went viral.

In a video, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

A statement from the school revealed the lecturer’s name as Dr Chukwudi Okoye and the 300-level student as Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

The statement shared on the school’s Facebook page stated that the school had begun investigating the matter.

Man speaks on UNIZIK lecturer’s character

The man who said Dr Okoye was his staff advisor when he was in year two shared how he felt about the video and explained what he knew about the man.

He said:

“This video and the story behind it has been a disturbing one since it graced the internet yesterday. This man in the video is my well respected and cultured lecturer Chukwudi Michael Okoye. I don’t have to write here to vindicate him because the video says everything about him. Calm, cool and collected.

“Dr. Chukwudi was my staff adviser when I was in year two in the prestigious university, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Department of Theatre and Film Studies. I have found him blameless both as a lecturer and a friend.

“The lady you see in the video assa*lting the well respected lecturer is a 300 level student of History and International Relations in the same university. The video says it all. She started embarrassing the lecturer for excusing her as he passes through a hallway where the said student is recording a TikTok video. #unizik management should do the needful in order to protect what the university stands for.”

Reactions trails UNIZIK alumnus’ post

Esv Wilfred Millicent Chidi said:

"She should be expel from the institution. And no other institution in Nigeria should take her again."

Adebayo Oluwagbemi said:

"She is one of the children that don't respect their parents at home. She is suppose to be expelled from the school so that she will learn her lesson."

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, has addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid several takes about the matter on social media.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts, commending his calmness during the incident.

