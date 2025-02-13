A mum of three who schooled at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, popularly known as UNIZIK, has shared her thoughts on the viral altercation between a female student and a lecturer

The former student said she was in 100 level when the assaulted lecturer was in his final year and spoke about his character

She said the assaulted lecturer had taught way back and recounted how he assisted her ex-coursemates

Benita Ezinne Ibeh, a former student of UNIZIK, has reacted to the viral incident involving lecturer Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye and a female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

Benita, a mum of three, described the assaulted lecturer as a peaceful and very focused fellow.

Ex-UNIZIK student's testimony about Dr Chukwudi

Benita, in a Facebook post, said he was one of her lecturers at UNIZIK years ago and claimed he was in his final year when she was in her 100 level.

The ex-student said Dr Chukwudi was the most peaceful lecturer who avoided problems like a plague and recounted how he assisted her ex-coursemates when they had issues with other lecturers. In her words:

"Dr Chukwudi was one of my lecturers wayback Unizik.

"A peaceful and very focused fellow.

"I was in 100 Level when he was in his final year and I kid you not those days his mates would send us to help them get stuffs like they do in boarding schools, it didn’t go well with us but we had to oblige as the theatre was known for its core values which had respect as one of them.

"Infact we call our graduates “ancestors” cos we see them as snr colleagues, you dare not call them by name.

"If you know Chukwudi Michael Okoye very well, you’d know him to be the most peaceful lecturer who avoids issues like plague.

"Sometimes when my coursemates have issues with other lecturers, they run to him to intercede on their behalf.

You will never have him get involved in any form of scandal or drama even as a thespian he is..."

The former student berated Precious for allegedly assaulting the lecturer and tagged her an uncultured young lady.

She wondered who brought Precious up and hammered on some lessons her generation of parents taught her.

She hoped the assaulted lecturer would get justice.

Her lengthy reaction to the incident got people talking.

Ex-UNIZIK student's reaction generates buzz

Chubi Bani-Umeh said:

"I don't know this man, I haven't even seen the video but for the sake of all that is sritten here and most importantly the writer. Permit me to say that girl is mad. Ara na apu ya.

"Umuazi a wey no get an iota of decency and respect anymore all in the name of being woke. Iwe ewego m kita."

Emmanuella Ukadike said:

"Those of you In support of what the girl did, if army tell you to delete video, no delete the video na.

"Begin drag phone with soldier na."

Ogechi Deborah Ugwuanyi-Oked said:

"I hope this man gets justice because some people are already twisting the whole thing."

Ufoh Jessica Obianuju said:

"Benita Ezinne Ibeh seeing this online got me tearing, this girl humiliated our favorite Lecturer, Mr chukwudi don’t deserve this humiliation but I pray the girl will face the consequences, she won’t go unpunished."

Chukwuegbo Precious said:

"He didn't avoid this particular issue. He succumbed to this temptation. Peaceful or focused fellow or not. I saw a video of him dragging the lady by her dress almost exposing her cleavage. People are being biased with the whole respect thing. He wasn't even supposed to drag the lady talk more of holding her dress. Instruct her on what to do when she refuses, then call on the school authority to handle her. Why manhandle her or drag her hand and all."

Ex-UNIZIK student blows hot over incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former student of UNIZIK had expressed displeasure over the viral incident involving a lecturer and a female student who was making a TikTok video.

The ex-student called for immediate disciplinary action to be taken against the female student, describing her action as very disrespectful.

He noted that Dr Okoye was a nice and calm person and also claimed that the lecturer's wife was a magistrate.

