A Nigerian man is now a student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.

After facing initial challenges, the man shared a post to celebrate his admission into UNIZIK.

The man said he took the UTME twice. Photo credit: X/Tobe Neke Nweji.

In his post, which was shared on X, Tobe Neke Nweji said he had his matriculation on January 24.

He also highlighted the challenges he faced before finally gaining admission into the university.

Man gains admission after WAEC challenges

According to Tobe, he took the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), but the result was cancelled by the examination body, the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Tobe noted that he also took the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) twice.

He said he has been admitted to study in the department of medical laboratory sciences.

His words:

"This is a testament that the Lord is good and there's nothing juju can do about it. After cancelled WAEC result and 2 UTME attempts, I finally got admitted. Today is my matriculation. Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, faculty of medical laboratory science, department of medlab science."

A lot of people who saw Tobe's post took to the comment section to congratulate him and wish him well.

See the post below:

Reactions as man gains admission into UNIZIK

@3ComsTv said:

"Congratulations man. All the best."

@abonyi_maryann said:

"Congratulations. That’s my Alma Mater. Go dominate."

@Aijay_Nwoye said:

"Congratulations dear. Looking forward to welcoming you into the field as a colleague."

@favourlight23 said:

"Congratulations. My brother is there too."

@enochaderemi1 said:

"Congratulations broo... Welcome to our most noble profession."

@TreasureNwaoha_ said:

"Congrats. We would love to see your convocation pictures."

@solomonbubu2004 said:

"Congratulations, I will also be congratulated soon."

Number of withheld WAEC results in 2024 session

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that WAEC said WASSCE candidates who had their results withheld were suspected of examination malpractice.

WAEC stated that the 215,267 WASSCE 2024 results withheld are currently under investigation.

The prominent examination board, therefore, asked anyone with complaints to make a case as an individual candidate or as a school via a link it provided.

It said:

“Candidate is suspected of involvement in examination malpractice. The papers are being investigated. Review period is usually around 4-8 weeks. Results may be eventually released or cancelled. Visit https://waecinternational.org/complaints to make a case as an individual candidate or as a school.”

On Monday, August 12, 2024, WAEC disclosed that it withheld the results of 215,267 candidates who sat the 2024 WASSCE (school candidates) over alleged malpractice.

The number represents 11.92 percent of candidates who wrote the examination and was 4.37 percent lower than the 16.29 percent recorded in the same diet in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng