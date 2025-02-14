A young Nigerian lady has been trending online after sharing a video of herself fanning a woman alleged to be a lecturer in the comments

In the video posted via TikTok, the lady was seen standing beside the 'lecturer' who fully concentrated on marking scripts

While sharing the clip via her account, the student lamented that there's nothing she hasn't done to bag a degree from her school

A Nigerian undergraduate's attempt to please her 'lecturer' has caught the attention of viewers on social media.

The student shared a video of herself providing an unusual kind of support for the hardworking woman who was dubbed a lecturer in the comments section.

Female student fans 'lecturer' in school

The clip, posted on TikTok by @dahrealofe, showed the student standing beside the 'lecturer', who was focused on marking scripts.

As the woman worked, the student gently fanned her, providing a great sense of comfort during the heat period.

The student's actions, however, were not solely driven by empathy as in her caption, she humorously lamented the efforts she had undertaken to secure her degree.

Her funny remark sparked lots of responses from fellow TikTok users, who were intrigued by her relatable plight.

"Wetin I never do for this degree," she said.

Reactions as female student fans 'lecturer'

The video has since gone viral, with many viewers praising the student's dedication to her studies.

However, others maintained that the action was wrong as they reminisced about their past experiences.

@Lilian said:

"Female lecturers nah Gods dem be."

@Jay said:

"Lol my own tell me make I subscribe to her youtube channel, she even on Ac for me make i listen to word of God for the channel."

@atiredboyy said:

"See as her face strong jehovah."

@Lily said:

"Funniest thing them no go add to your grade talking from experience."

@janeemmanuel55 reacted:

"Wahala for school."

@Help me said:

"Guyss please help me like my pinned videos if possible help me tag people that can help. pleaseeeee. Tiktok isn't helping."

@KimLava asked:

"Why she come Dey frown face?"

@A.Aderonke added:

"See as her face strong."

Alleged voice note of viral UNIZIK student surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl who was accused of assaulting a lecturer at UNIZIK reportedly spoke up about the incident in a trending voice note.

The young girl explained that the lecturer had assaulted her first, claiming that those parts were removed in the viral video.

