A Nigerian man has taken time to criticise Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye for walking into a student's video scene when she was recording.

The man insists Dr Okoye was at fought and that he did not handle the matter in a good way.

The man insisted that Dr Okoye did not handle the matter in a good way.

In a post he made on X, the man, Urchilla01 said he 'shoved' the student wrongly while passing.

He said:

"This is nonsense sha because, first of all, regardless of his position, he had no right to shove her the way he did."

Urchilla01 also shared what he claimed was an account of what happened by Dr Okoye.

Legit.ng could not independently verify the WhatsApp screenshots containing what is said to be Dr Okoye's comments. Legit.ng has reached out to Dr Okoye for comments.

However, according to the screenshots shared by Urchilla01, Dr Okoye allegedly said the female student went berserk on him.

He said the student also went to the UNIZIK security post and told them a different thing other than the true version of what happened.

But in his reaction, Urchilla01 claimed Nigerian lecturers are known to intimidate students.

He said, while quoting what he claimed were Dr Okoye's words:

"Secondly, reading his account of the event convinced me that he definitely tried to manhandle that girl. "To make sure that she deletes the video showing where I passed." The girl was recording. He walked into the camera view while shoving the girl aside but wanted her to delete the video that he voluntarily walked into. "I then demanded and reached for her phone." If a Nigerian lecturer says this, he/she most likely means."I tried to intimidate her and seize her phone." We Nigerians have normalised oppression so much that we can't identify it even when we're on the receiving end."

Reactions to UNIZIK incident

@enyola said:

"Abeg! Where did you see the “shove” and “shoving” you’ve been yapping about? Are you visually impaired?"

@AyanwaleSegunD said:

"Wait did you even noticed that he was already going not disturbed by his capture in that video it was the lady disrespectful comment that made him come back ooooo."

Students apologise to staff after being rude

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady who works at the university shared the story of what transpired between her and some students.

The lady said while going to work in the morning, she saw some students who were rude to her thinking he was a student.

Unknown to them, she was a staff in their department and the one who would invigilate and mark their examination papers.

