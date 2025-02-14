A woman shared why she blamed a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) who was allegedly assaulted by a student

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

In a Facebook post, the woman shared observations from the videos and stated why the lecturer was at fault

As the news about the assault of a lecturer at UNIZIK trends, a woman shared why she blamed him for the incident.

The lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, was allegedly fought by a student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, on the school premises.

In the videos that went viral online, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

Woman who analysed UNIZIK video gives verdict

On her Facebook page, Engr Roberta Edu shared why she faulted the lecturer.

Her post read:

“Now that the noise of the Unizik lecturer vs. student incident has slowed down, let me add my two cents.I have reviewed the videos, read the takes, and analyzed everything from the incident.

“My verdict is that the lecturer was wrong. The lecturer doesn't come across as a bad and arrogant person, but he is just someone who lacks emotional intelligence. I can figure that it comes from a place of his disdain for children who record videos or have an active social media presence.

“That was what took his senses away and left him displaying all the drama that has led to them interviews in the same social media he doesn't like. I put it to you that if that girl was standing gisting with a friend, playing, or doing anything else, the lecturer would never have put a hand on her while saying, "excuse me."

Advising the lecturer, Roberta added:

“Those clamoring for the girl to be penalized are just being typical Nigerians, where everyone believes that a child has no rights and an adult has the right to do things anyhow.

“The lecturer should undergo a program on emotional intelligence. He must have had the academic qualifications to become a lecturer, but he certainly doesn't have the emotional intelligence and character expected of his office.”

Another lady also shared her observations while blaming the lecturer for touching the girl.

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

In a related story, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid talks from netizens.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

