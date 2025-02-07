A Nigerian man who constructed a car from scratch has revealed how his girlfriend financed the entire project

A Nigerian man who built a car from scratch has shared how he got sponsorship for the project.

The man, known as @a.c.cwhizzy on TikTok, said his girlfriend sponsored the entire project.

Man who built car from scratch sais his girlfriend sponsored him. Photo: @a.c.cwhizzy, @_egungunnn

Source: TikTok

He made this known in an interview with @_egungunnn TikTok, where he spoke alongside Ifechukwu Hezekiah, who also built his car.

Girlfriend sponsored man who built car

The man who built his car from scratch said his girlfriend sponsored his project.

While talking about the car, the 24-year-old man added that he added a fan inside the car to substitute for an air conditioner.

When asked what he needed, ACC Whizzy said he wanted to go to school in the UK.

The young man said:

“There is this school I saw in the UK. The name of the school is Chichester. The total package for everything is about N24 million for me to get there. They are going to offer me one year diploma. This one (the car) is actually a mechanical engine. So I want to go into a full electric engine.”

Nigerians with O'Level build cars from scratch

Another inventor, Ifechukwu Hezekiah, who spoke in the video said they both had O'Level results and declared his intention of school outside the country.

Hezekiah's car had a Bluetooth system that could play songs for over 5 hours and multiple charging systems to charge phones.

His car also had a remote control that started the engine.

“This is an inbuilt talent. We are all doing this with O'Level and we have done a lot of it.”

The video was captioned:

"Meet the incredibly talented Nigerians, @a.c.cwhizzy & @Ifechukwu hezekiah , who built this with just their O’level results! They believe that with the right sponsors to study in the UK, they can achieve greater things!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail men who built car from scratch

@CHINONSO said:

"First thing I heard. omo the girl deserves a better life."

@BiG•ChAmp said:

"Why is no one talking about how the girlfriend sponsored him."

WALE CASH said:

"I don’t know why our government doesn’t see something like this."

@Focus fantasy said:

"Nigeria government no fit see all this one na to dey catch yahoo boy dem know."

@ABELA MOTIVE said:

"I saw this guy with this car at under bridge ikeja last three weeks."

@mightyjoe

"Nice one na this kind thing you suppose dey prompt."

In a related story, some students of Adekunle Amazing University shared how they transformed a regular Okada into an electric motorcycle as their final year project.

Man drives self-made car on Lagos bridge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ACC Whizzy was excited as he did a test run of the car he built on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The creative man shared where he drove to as he shared a video of the car on the popular Lagos bridge.

Netizens who came across the video encouraged the man and shared their thoughts on the speed of the vehicle.

