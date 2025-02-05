Ahmed Musa, through his Myca7 Group of Companies, is set to complete another set of luxury apartments in Kano

Viral footage showed the level of work done at the site as the football star expanded his investment in real estate

Only recently, he completed multiple luxury apartments within the Nasarawa district of the state and put them up for sale

Nigerian international Ahmed Musa has continued to invest in properties and hospitality in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The Kano Pillars winger has splashed the cash on multiple luxury apartments which are undergoing construction in Kano.

In 2024, Musa, via his Myca7 Group, completed six-bedroom flats in Hotoro GRA of Nasarawa district in the same state.

Ahmed Musa's multiple luxury apartments are under construction in Kano. Photo: @myca7cafe.

The apartments were tastefully built, and fitted with luxury furniture, making it the perfect modern house.

He is now set to complete new apartments at an undisclosed location, providing jobs for the locals.

The 32-year-old was seen alongside his best friend and international teammate Shehu Abdullahi as they inspected the facility.

Abdullahi quickly shared a clip on his Instagram handle and announced that vacancies exist on the premises.

The defender wrote:

"Mycar7 apartment is coming soon location Kano you can also check our page @myca7int

"@ahmedmusa718 you can also send your CV for the job interview."

Musa jokingly replied to the post:

"I will do that very soon @shehu.official."

Fans have also taken to the comment section to laud the national team captain for providing job opportunities for the youth.

@legendarysadiq replied:

"U wan employ CEO for him company senior man."

@afm9800 said:

"Teach dem how to use money when you have it bless u my best national team captain of all times."

@chunedumlucky added:

"God bless u godFather ,long life and good health is your portion, amen."

@realahlan said:

"D King. Ride on and enjoy ur bounties. May God continue to bless ur pursue. Respect D Governor. Happy for yah @shehu.official."

Thisday reports that Musa has been impressive since his return to the NPFL as he joined Kano Pillars.

Musa speaks on challenging moment of his career

Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa recalled one of the most challenging moments of his professional footballing career, disclosing that he cried every day.

The Nigerian footballing legend began his footballing career at GBS Football Academy, where he also played on loan at JUTH FC and Kano Pillars, Musa moved to Europe in 2010 when he joined Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo.

He lamented that the weather in Europe was not suitable for him when he first arrived.

