A Nigerian man has built a car from scratch, showing the project's progress on social media.

In a viral TikTok post, he also showed different parts of the car and said he was 60% done with it.

The man, identified as @a a.c.cwhizzy, displayed his work on his TikTok page.

In the video, he pressed a button on the car key, and the car started.

The man took to the video caption to show appreciation for his supporters.

The man said:

“All thanks to the almighty God for bringing me this far on this great journey guys and also to the 2 main people who have maket this great project possible in terms of the funding aspect

“Ayo Animashaun the C.E.Of the Hip Hop tv who has been like a second God to me now years now guys and to my second person. Tola Ojo.”

Reaction as Nigerian man builds car

@roland.joel said:

"Looks like one of the cars from MAD MAX; Gorgeous!"

Sixplus12 said:

"Nah generator vibes the truck dey bring lol"

@Yoruba tweekeers said:

"This car is almost done, Nigerian let's have our own brand on the road the same way we have in the music scene,"

@user7971841435263 said:

"Finally we don get our Elon musk."

@user1583287991592 said:

"Well done. You really tried, but my take is that you would have built a proper car that could take 4 passengers. It looks great from front view but back view, I can't place it."

