A man has been captured while borrowing Wizkid's new Ferrari and posing with it when the singer went out with the car

In the video, the man was seen beside the car in his suit, giving commands to someone and was pretending as if the car belongs to him

Fans took to the comment section to share their observation about the man as they laughed at his behaviour

A video has captured what a man did to Ayodeji Balogun's, (Wizkid) expensive, Ferrari when the singer drove it out.

Wizkid, the Morayo crooner, had gotten himself the expensive car worth N1.4billion a few hours after luxury influencer Ola of Lagos spoke about the posh ride.

Wizkid has since been painting the city red with the new wonder on wheels, and many have been hailing his choice.

He recently stepped out with the whip, and a man in suit took advantage of it to pose with the ride.

The man was seen standing beside it and adjusting his suit while speaking with someone afar off.

Wizkid, the Ojuelegba crooner, was later seen in singlet in the company of some men while going back to his Ferrari.

Other celebrities who own Ferrari

Recall that Wizkid bought another expensive car a few months ago, and he was seen riding it round Lagos state.

A few other celebrities in the music industry also own Ferraris. Burna Boy has four Ferraris, which he has been bragging about.

DJ Cuppy also has a Ferrari and painted it pink. Olamide and Timaya are another celebrities who have splashed billions on the plush ride before making them theirs.

How Nigerians reacted to the video

Netizens reacted to the video of the man posing with Wizkid's car. Here are some of the comment below:

@johnblumo:

"Car wey no fit go 100km within Lagos and different location. Tag it as island car."

@Oyed0kun_:

"Wizkid gave him 200k,"

@onewhoGodloves:

"Na Ojebode Adebomi Timothy be dis. Aka femi pastor. Omo weyre ni."

@mrgwez:

"Everything looks stressless, even borrow pose."

@Sammie_Godsent:

"Who no like better thing lol."

@ezeking042:

"Nah the guy sell the car for am. Success or Nothing."

@BELABO6:

"Laho got me on choke hold. So banging."

@KingLukhenzy:

"Lol I sabi this werey guy o."

Qdot buys car for father

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Qdot pampered his father with a new car as part of his promise to the old man.

In the clip shared by the singer on social media, he stated that his father has never pressured him for money.

He pranked his dad about the car, before driving it to his house.

