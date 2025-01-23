A Nigerian man was excited as he did a test run of the car he built on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos

The creative man shared where he drove to as he shared a video of the car on the popular Lagos bridge

Netizens who came across the video encouraged the man and shared their thoughts on the speed of the vehicle

A Nigerian man who built a car from scratch did a test run on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

He shared a video of the car while driving it on the bridge for the first time.

He filmed his ride on 3rd mainland bridge, Photo: @acc_whizzy

Source: TikTok

In the video by @acc_whizzy, the man showed the car on the road alongside other vehicles.

The man said he drove from Ikeja to Ajah Badore, maintaining a speed of 80 to 90 km/h.

He appreciated God for a smooth drive throughout the journey.

The video was captioned:

“Just driving on the 3 maryland bridge for the very first time with my home made car wow. So guys this is the moment when I’m driving on (3 Maryland bridge) Lagos so I started my driving from Ikeja to Ajah badore and while I was driving I was actually maintaining 80 to 90 km/h per hour so guys I just thank God for a very smooth drive and a very safe journey through out the journey guys.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction trails man’s self-made car

Netizens who came across the video encouraged the man and rated the speed of the vehicle.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Coker said:

"Very good work bro, God will continue to crown your effort."

@chukzpaulz said:

"He just proved that his home made car can run successfully, he didn't build it for need for speed yet, we are getting there."

@Victor said:

"My leg fast pass the car."

@bwoycoach said:

"My honest question, is it road worthy?"

@Rich said:

"no let Vio catch u oo."

Bhayo147 said:

"A test Run. TEST RUN be like dem go need define am again for some of una. Good job bro. It’s a beautiful project Sir. Hope to see a lot of ur automobiles in coming years."

Erasmus_John said:

"I don't like the fact that every car and bike are overtaking you."

@e soul said:

"keep shining bro ....you need the stones they throw at you so you dont go complacent though it will be a soft landing if you find genuine love around you but in this situation you will finish strong."

@Gozieson said:

"Beautiful invention but not on the highway yet. You need to perfect it on community road."

In a related story, some students converted a regular okada to an electronic motorcycle during their final year project.

Nigerian pilot builds mini planes, drones

In a related story, a Nigerian man, Musa Aliyu Damilola, recently went viral when he revealed that he had fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot.

The young man who built mini aeroplanes and drones when he was younger saw his dream come true after he began flying planes.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, Aliyu shared his inspiration, passion for aeroplanes, sponsorship in aviation school, and goals.

