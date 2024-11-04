Some students of Adekunle Ajasin University came together to transform a motorcycle from using fuel to being powered by batteries

One of the students, Uthman Abdulazeez, revealed that the project was carried by himself and five other students

Many who came across the post on Facebook congratulated the team and encouraged them to do more

A Nigerian student, Uthman Abdulazeez, and his coursemates have successfully transformed a regular motorcycle into an electric one.

The students are final-year undergraduates of the Department of Physics and Electronics at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

In a Facebook post, Uthman revealed that the electric motorcycle conversion was part of their final year project.

Conversion of motorcycle from using fuel to electric

The project was titled ‘Conversion of Internal Combustion Engine Motorcycle to Electric’ and was aimed at cushioning the effects of high fuel prices and the recent trend of electronic vehicles.

Detailing how the project materialised, Uthman said:

“The project began immediately after we acquired a used Bajaj bike, an electric motor, a motor controller, lithium ion battery cells, and all other essential components, which were fully funded by the team members.”

He added that the project was supervised by their lecturer, Dr Mrs T. Y. Ojebisi.

How Nigerian students "produced" electric motorcycle

The young man revealed that various technical problems were faced before they could produce the electric vehicle.

His words:

“Various technical problems were faced throughout the practical work, but they were all overcome due to the team members' dedication, attention, knowledge, experience and unwavering spirits.

“In the end, we produced an eco-friendly electric bike that travels 80–100 km on a single charge and goes smoothly with very little noise and no tailpipe emissions.”

Reactions as Nigerian students "produce" battery-powered motorcycle

Samuel Ayodele Ogunjobi said:

"This is a great feat. Wishing you more success in your endeavors"

Mayowa Adedayo said:

"Congratulations. Add video clips let's see. Greater heights bro."

Prince G Sam said:

"Congratulations bro. We would like to learn how it was accomplished."

