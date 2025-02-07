Weeks after announcing his first Sunday service, Bishop David Abioye has shown that he was not ending anything soon

In his latest Facebook post, he shared the time and location for his forthcoming Sunday service

Many who came across the post shared their excitement concerning the service as the clergyman hinted at his message

Bishop David Abioye has kept up with his weekly Sunday services, which commenced months after he retired from Bishop David Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church.

In his latest social media post, he invited netizens to join his upcoming service, while giving details of what they should expect.

Abioye mentioned the location of his weekly services. Photo: Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Twitter

In the post on Abioye's Facebook page, the preacher shared a flyer containing details of the forthcoming Sunday service.

Details about Bishop Abioye's Sunday service

According to the flyer, the service will be held on Sunday at Los Angeles Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado in Abuja.

The message for the service scheduled to be held on February 9, 2025, by 5 pm would be centred on growth.

He invited netizens to join him for “an unforgettable experience.”

The post read:

“Grace is not static, it grows as you walk with God. Just as a seed grows into a mighty tree, your journey in grace requires intentionality, obedience, and alignment with God’s word. The more you walk in grace, the more you grow in life.

“This Sunday, join me for an unforgettable experience. Date: Sunday, 9th February 2025; Time: 5:00 PM; Venue: Los Angeles Event Center, Along Ahmadu Bello Way, Mabushi, FCT, Abuja. Come expectant and ready to experience Growing Grace for a Glowing Life!”

This announcement comes weeks after Bishop Abioye held a special anointing service at the same venue.

Reactions as Abioye announces Sunday service

The announcement was met with excitement from netizens, who looked forward to attending the service.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Elijah Udenyi Adamu said:

“Daddy we are glad to see the grace of God in the increase in your life Sir. We, your family in Goshen can never forget your impacts on us and we will continue to follow you even to heaven at last in Jesus name.”

David Dubai said:

“Yes sir , As I am intentional, obedient and align myself with God's words I shall surely grow in grace in Jesus mighty name.”

Umumesimon Onah said:

“I can't wait, God prepare my mind and my heart towards it that I will not miss it out.”

Steve Wonder said:

“I love the new Bishop. The Grace of God at work. We celebrate you sir. From Kenya, we are glad to see what God is doing through you lately.”

Abioye holds first crusade post-Winners Chapel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had held his first crusade after retiring from Winners Chapel church.

The crusade, themed "Revive Us Again," was held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Highlights of the first weekend of the programme have emerged in short videos seen on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng