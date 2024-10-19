Bishop David Abioye has retired as vice president of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel

Abioye delivered his valedictory speech on Friday, October 18 as he ceased to be the pastor of Goshen City

He said his relationship with Bishop David Oyedepo is quite extensive and deep and he shall continue to be a part of Winners Chapel

The vice president of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Abioye, said he shall continue to be part of what God is doing in the ministry of Bishop David Oyedepo.

Bishop Abioye thanked Oyedepo and his wife, Faith for giving him and his wife, Mary the opportunity to serve God in Winners Chapel.

Bishop David Abioye said he shall continue to be part of what God is doing in Winners Chapel Photo credit: Bishop David Abioye/Bishop David Oyedepo

He stated this while presenting his valedictory speech at Goshen along the Abuja-Keffi expressway, Nasarawa state on Friday, October 18.

In the video shared by Church Gist via its Facebook page, Abioye said:

"My personal relationship with God’s servant which commenced even before the birth of the mandate has spanned close to 45 years covering several spheres of life including ministry, our nuclear and extended families, social sphere, etc.

"This relationship is quite extensive and deep and we shall continue to be a part of it by God’s grace.

"As we engage in post-retirement activities in full submission to the guidance of the Holy Spirit as taught us over the years by our fathers and mentors"

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Living Faith Church disclosed what is next for Bishops Abioye and Thomas Aremu after their retirement.

The executive secretary of the church, Pastor Adebisi Olayinka Aboluwade, said Abioye and Aremu cannot hold any official portfolio because of the demand of duty.

Pastor Aboluwade said Living Faith Church has the “Elongated Service Scheme” for retiree pastors who want to continue their services in this commission.

