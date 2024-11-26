Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye, the former vice president of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), had his first crusade after retirement at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The programme with the theme, "Revive Us Again" took place on Saturday, November 23.

The programme with the theme, "Revive Us Again" was held on Saturday, November 23.

Highlights of the first weekend of the programme have emerged in short videos.

Bishop Abioye via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BishopDOAbioye, commented about the programme.

“The Hour of Revival was a powerful reminder of the importance of worship, and the impact it can have on our lives.

“We’re always blessed when we come together to seek God’s revival in our hearts and lives.”

In another tweet, he wrote:

“At the Hour of Revival, we prayed for rejuvenation and transformation.

It was a heartfelt time of seeking God's presence and power.

“We believe God for a move that will transform our lives, our community, and our nation.”

He added that:

“Thank You, Jesus, for the rain of revival that began on Saturday.

“We have cried unto You in prayers, and we’re confident that You have answered us.”

Abioye announces "next chapter" after leaving Oyedepo's church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abioye said the wait is over as he is ready to announce the next chapter of his life and ministry.

Abioye retired from the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry.

According to the statement, the next chapter will be disclosed on the David Abioye Channel on YouTube on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, by 6am.

