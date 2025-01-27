Bishop David Abioye, the retired first vice-president of Winners Chapel, has set the internet buzzing with his recent Facebook post

The preacher shared delightful pictures from his special anointing service, which attracted a large turnout and took place in Abuja

The 63-year-old cleric offered a powerful prayer to those who attended the service, concerning what they should expect

After successfully organising his special anointing service on Sunday, Bishop David Abioye released pictures of the event.

The bishop also released prayers to those who attended the special service on the evening of Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Abioye's wife and followers attended the service in Abuja. Photo: Bishop David O. Abioye

Bishop Abioye’s special message to attendees

In a Facebook post, Abioye shared what those who received the anointing should expect this week.

Abioye stated that those who had received the anointing would receive the grace to remain relevant.

He wrote:

“What a special anointing service we had today. As you have been anointed this evening, may the fire that comes with the anointing of God give you grace to stay relevant this week in Jesus Name!”

Bishop Abioye’s wife, pastors, and members were captured in the released photos.

The pictures also captured moments of preaching, singing, dancing and prayers, showing the crowd that turned out for the special anointing service.

Those who came across the post “tapped” onto the prayers and showered praises on the cleric.

Bishop Abioye’s Facebook post stirs reactions

Many who came across the post on Facebook claimed the blessings of the prayers and shared their thoughts about his ministry.

While some who attended shared their experience, others expressed their desire to be part of the attended.

Obinna Ezeokoli said:

"Amen thank God for his grace upon you sir."

Jummai Rose Anthony said:

"It was awesome I enjoyed every bit of it."

St Livingstone Ekanem said:

"Blessings always for the great impact."

Animonyamfo Kwesi Bentil said:

"Glory to God Hallelujah."

Elizabeth JC said:

"Distance is not a barrier in the realm of the spirit....I receive my own anointing IJN."

Ajibade Rotimi Michael said:

"This is awesome, God is a good God."

Ifionu Ifechukwu said:

"Once I enter Abuja, I must definitely attend your service, Sir…"

Idy Macauley Jrn said:

"Papa your ministry will be the fastest ministry in the world. Please bring the church to Akwa Ibom , i cannot wait receive."

Source: Legit.ng