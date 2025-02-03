A lady sparked debate after she shared her perspective on how she viewed men that have been termed “stingy”

A Nigerian lady has shared why she regarded stingy men as being wise.

She said that a man whom a girl referred to as “stingy” was a wise person, and went ahead to give her reasons.

She shared why she regarded stingy men as wide. Photo: @youcancallmeprecious

Source: TikTok

In a video by @youcancallmeprecious on Instagram, the lady said that such men were wise because they don’t spend recklessly.

She believes that these kinds of men are very rich due to their lifestyle of not giving or spending.

Her words:

"Once any baby starts telling you that you're stingy, omo just know say you wise, nai she mean. You no be mumu."

She noted that such guys had assets and were rich because they didn't spend much money.

The lady, however, does not recommend them for herself.

She said:

"I don't like stingy people but I just dey talk am...If you're stingy, stay stingy to yourself, No be say me go ask you but I no dey like make stingy people dey near me abeg."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's stance on stingy men

Those who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the lady’s stance as the video went viral.

