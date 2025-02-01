A young lady living in the United States has displayed the goodies her old neighbour handed to her

She claimed that if such a thing happened back in Africa the old woman would be tagged a witch

Some people who saw the goodies she showcased advised her against consuming any of them, while others disagreed

A US-based lady, @afriyie_gmb23, has shared a video showing the goodies her old neighbour gave her.

She narrated her encounter with the old woman, whom she tagged sweet.

A lady in the US gets sweet treats from her elderly neighbour and is wondering if she should eat them. Photo Credit: @afriyie_gmb23

Source: TikTok

Old woman gives black lady goodies

The lady, in a TikTok post, said the old woman would have been tagged a witch if she had done such an act in Africa.

On her encounter with the old woman, the lady said she walked up to her, asked about her name and handed the goodies to her. In her words:

"If it happened in Africa, we would say she is a witch. This sweet old lady who happens to be my neighbour just walked up to me today while I was checking my mail and she says, "Hi girl, what is your name?"

"She said great and said, "I have all these goodies and I think you would like them."

She made a video of the old woman as she exited the scene.

Watch her video below:

Old woman's kind gesture generates mixed feelings

kiki_niks said:

"Nah, she's lonely and the snacks are an ice breaker. She just wants to be your friend that's all. 😂 No Mama Cecilia & Papa Justify vibes from this one your soul is safe..."

Lilley in a valley💗 said:

"Yoh, i couldn't. i'll take them and store them in my house, but i'm not eating that. I'm too African."

Benjamin said:

"Don't eat it so naaa them take do snow white😭😂 when the old woman gave her the apple."

@Officialmadvicc said:

"Nope I'm not taking it but if I do take it I'm gonna give it out to children cause I'm too Nigerian for that😂.The stories our parents told us can never be in vain if you know you know."

Akiola 🇬🇭🇩🇪 said:

"But check the expiry date because most of them will give you when it's expiry or near."

sandyyyy_122 said:

"Ok you think there are no witches in America? There’s a whole state in America where witchcraft is their religion."

Tony Carl 💖✨ said:

"Look at how she's walking, definitely a queen passing her throne to you😂😂 Congrats."

Hïłdå ❤️‍🔥 said:

"I will shout blood of Jesus three times and eat it all in a day."

Hilda said:

"She's trying to be friendly. Please check up on her if its convenient for you and if she doesn't mind. They get lonely."

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who lived abroad shared the story of her Muslim neighbour's generosity.

Lady abroad receives gifts from co-workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady abroad had received gifts from her co-workers after delivering a boy.

The new mum admitted she was not expecting such an outpouring of love from her co-workers. A short video showed when she was led to where the gifts were kept.

The lady's face lit up as she saw the different gifts from her thoughtful co-workerInternet users gushed over the co-workers' gestures to the new mum.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng