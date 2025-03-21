A woman was in disbelief and disappointed over the kind of text message she received from her house help, who absconded from work

The madam said her house help absconded from work on a Monday and she got the text on Thursday after trying to reach her to no avail

She expressed displeasure over the house help's action, revealing that she had taught her how to bake

A madam, identified as Nach Nach, has made public the text message her house help sent her after leaving her work without any notice.

In a Facebook post, the Zambia resident said her house help absconded from work on Monday and made no further communication after beeping her on a Tuesday.

Content of house help's text message

On Thursday, Nach made frantic efforts to reach her house help but was unsuccessful.

Later the same day, the madam said she received a text from her house help, saying she had got another job and could help her get a replacement.

Nach lamented her house help's shocking action, noting that she had taught her how to bake. Her Facebook post read:

"After absconding from work from Monday. She beeped me on Tuesday morning but I never called back. There was no further communication. Wednesday no show, it was a holiday so I didn't bother much. Yesterday Thursday.. 7:30 in the morning no show.. 8:20 nothing.. 8:30 I tried calling her, call kept dropping, I assumed it was bad network. An hour later I called and the phone rang.. it went unanswered. I tired again after a few minutes.. no answer. I was clearly being ignored. 17:03 I received that text message.. I did not respond. It's true, Lusaka is for business.

"Bampesha ine aba ama HH (House helps). Nga wabapukuta, wabasambika, bacha.. they leave. This one I even taught how to bake!! Lesa abapale bana nani."

Nach shared a screenshot of the house help's text message. The house help's message read:

"Sorry madam I have found another job, can I bring another one to work for you?"

Reactions trail house help's behaviour

Thammy Banda said:

"The way you treat your maid matters. It's essential to treat them with respect and kindness. However, it's common to feel the need to assert authority and remind them who's in charge but not necessary.

"Instead of shouting or being overly critical, try giving them space to work independently. Avoid correcting them in a disrespectful manner, and let minor mistakes slide.

"Remember, showing empathy and understanding can go a long way. Allow them to take days off to spend time with their loved ones, including their boyfriends, husbands, or children.

"You don’t own the maids, grant them freedom to do what their love too."

Monde Kashewe said:

"The problem is you want to love them like they are your relatives. Remember how u hated that job of yours?, that's how your maid hates you. 🤣 😂"

Doris Nambela Nakanyika said:

"I don't think it's fair to judge her for leaving . The only bad thing she did was leaving without notice . Otherwise Many people switch jobs for better prospects, and don't tell me that you have never seen people look and apply for jobs while still employed. Mind you companies spend a lot of money on training and short courses. The fact that she's a maid shouldn't make a difference."

Chibale Chichi said:

"I stayed with my house helper for 6yrs..If I had way of relocating with her aweee I would..My son is always asking about Aunty Jay..May God bless her."

Mwai Treenetar Phiri said:

"Oh weh! But atleast she finally opened up, mine lied that they stole her door and she couldn't leave the house, I offered to buy the door ati no I still need someone to remain home and again I need to ask my husband.

"She lied that they stole from them when infant not.

"Maids are a problem time time."

Mirriam Chengo Mutale said:

"One thing you should know as an employer is that people won't work for you forever, people need to continue looking for better or greener pastures...

"Responsibilities are different...

"When you find that your employees have found something better just bless them n move."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a madam had cried out after a camera she hid at home caught her nanny red-handed.

House help registered in school by madam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a madam had registered her house help in school.

According to the madam, her house help has been a great help since her arrival at her home. The house help's parents couldn't send her to school, despite her desire to attend one.

"Glory is such an amazing house help. I have never been to primary and secondary school. Since she has stayed one year in my house, I have chosen to put her in school. She is going to school on Monday..." the madam said.

