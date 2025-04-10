A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok narrating her experience with her boyfriend of 7 years

According to the lady, she found out this year that her man got married three years ago and nobody told her about it then

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to console her

A saddening story about a lady's long-term relationship has left many in disbelief after she shared it on TikTok.

The lady's seven-year romance with her partner took an unexpected turn when she discovered a secret that had been hidden from her for years.

Lady finds out boyfriend is married

The lady, who is known on TikTok as @hilaryoj, posted a video that detailed her heartbreaking discovery.

In the clip, she revealed that her partner, Samuel Otu, had gotten married three years prior, and she had been completely unaware of it until this year.

She went ahead to pray that he gets 'visited' by God for severely breaking her heart and betraying her trust.

In her words:

"I dated him for 7 years only to find out in 2025 that he got married 3 years ago. Samuel Otu. God will definitely visit you."

The video sparked an outpouring of support and sympathy from viewers, who took to the comments section to offer words of comfort and encouragement.

Many were devastated by the lady's story, and her narration raised questions about the nature of relationships and the secrets that some people keep.

Reactions trail lady's sad experience with boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking video.

@Peace Amakie said:

"Girlfriend not you alone, I dated this guy when he was okada rider from 2019 and God be the glory, he's a soldier now. he sent me his invitation card to his wedding on 18th of April 2025."

@Zara kiss commented:

"You can be his Second wife nothing bad, that’s why I like muslim culture the can marry more than one wife."

@Her Highest Self said:

"Dated him for 5 years only to find out in 2025 that there’s another woman he’s been with for a year and he chose her over me. And I’m 4 months pregnant with his baby."

@Cini_man wrote:

"It's never possible to date someone for 7yrs without getting to get detailed info and his moves. Maybe you were too tolerant and less concerned or blinded by the thrills and bounties been showered on you during that relationship. I pray you heal fast."

@theAnonymousperson said:

"Chai, Samuel Otu ,Brotherhood has suspended your membership and you are hereby summoned to Headquarters for sending one of our members child yo the hospital truamatically."

@Abbasdaughter said:

"There should be a law that allows people to sue for these kind of damages. Both men and women should be able to sue and get paid."

@TANIMOLA added:

"Someone is also chasing you too which you ignore sometimes we don’t go for who we love but who love us. This is the right time for you to perceive real love."

Watch the video here:

Lady gets engaged months after facing heartbreak

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady recently got engaged to her boyfriend, and her story got many people talking on TikTok.

According to her, she experienced heartbreak six months ago and decided to give up on falling in love.

