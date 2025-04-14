A Nigerian lady has made public the request she got from her "odogwu" talking stage a few days after they exchanged contacts

Taken aback by his unexpected request, the lady cried out on social media, wondering why her case is always different

The supposed "odogwu" asked her for N6k, and when she declined to help, he made a remark she didn't see coming

Days after they met at a club, a Nigerian lady has displayed the unexpected demand her "odogwu" talking stage made to her.

While "odogwu' is an Igbo word that translates to a "man of power", "great man", or "strong man", it is usually also used to refer to someone who is well-to-do or financially buoyant.

On the other hand, the talking stage is the initial period where two people get to know each other through text messages, phone calls, or social media before formally starting a relationship and the Nigerian lady, @feyibaby_, was taken aback by her admirer's demand.

Lady's "odogwu" talking stage's demand

Via WhatsApp chat, the man sent her a picture of a bunch of plantains and begged her to send him N6k, citing network problems and his other bank accounts being blocked.

When the lady refused to send him N6k, he claimed she failed his test and missed a jackpot. He wrote:

"This was meant to be a test sha, I planned on giving you 100k in return if you helped. Since you weren't kind enough to help me, you missed a jackpot."

Commenting on the man's request, the lady wondered why she was always at the receiving end of such behaviours.

"Omo why my own thing, the always go left."

Read their chat below:

Reactions trail message lady's talking stage sent her

POOKIE 🍭💎❤️ said:

"Now you see?? You don miss your odogwu pararan."

Classic Adeola💕💕💕 said:

"Na so one enter my dm Dey tell me say he live Lagos island say he Dey come see me for Osogbo the next day say he wan take me out and that I shud look for a suitable place for a shop so he’s will rent for me na so baba text me the morning he promise to come say he wan collect cloth from dispatch say he need 6k to give driver

"As scam wey me sef be I tell ham say make he paste Aza after 10 min I replied him telling him say my own network too bad😂😂 after 2hrs I don text baba say he don settle driver baba tell me say driver still Dey with him as how?"

NIFFY GOLD😍 said:

"You should have say oh I didn’t know and asked if he still need the 6k 😂then if he say yes you then tell him you don’t have."

miss scarf🥹😏 said:

"Buh what dere in helping someone if you can so because you guys just started talking of recent you can’t help him nawa for una oooo."

•Šťẽph• / lifestyle & vlog🌸💫 said:

"Which bank u go com put the 6k since the opay Dey get issue?"

Amaya said:

"A rich man disguised as a poor man to test a girl and find true love."

