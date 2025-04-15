A Nigerian lady shared how she gave out $10,000 (approximately N16m) as a loan to a woman in need

She narrated how she was treated while asking for a refund and how her brother almost dropped out because the money was his school fees

Many reacted as the woman shared how she managed to get the money back after almost a year

A Nigerian lady named Linda recounted her experience with a woman who borrowed $10,000 (approximately N16m) from her.

She noted that the money was her brother’s school fees, but she decided to give it to the woman as a means of support.

Lady shares how her brother almost dropped out after she gave out his N16m fees as loan. Photo: X/_MsLinda, Wirestock via Getty Images

In a tweet by @_MsLinda on X, she narrated how the woman treated her when asking for a refund.

Lady shares ordeal with woman she helped

Linda noted that the woman asked her to stop messaging her on WhatsApp, but to use email instead.

According to her, her brother almost dropped out because of the situation.

Lady shares how her brother almost dropped out after she gave out his N16m fees as loan. Photo: @_MsLinda

She said:

“One day I'll talk about how I gave someone a personal loan of $10K as per women supporting women, and when it was time to pay, she said I should stop messaging her on WhatsApp and revert to email.

“This is someone who has never gone out of her way to do anything for me and probably never will but was playing the age card with me. Every time I think about it, and how I was treated, I shake my head. We had a legal agreement, and I could have easily taken actions to bring about more chaos and hurt, but I just let it be.

“I have just filed it under things I do for women. No man born of anybody would have been able to treat me that way and get away with it so easily. But women are my weakness, so kaodiba.

“She’s paid. Buy that was almost one year later, and after putting me through uncomfortable financial stress and my brother almost dropping out because his fees (a.k.a the money I lent out) was not paid back on time.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience

@Abimbola429 said:

"So you lent out your brothers fees coz “women supporting women”? Clap for yourself."

@ivie_omas said:

"Money we would have used to buy a commercial property and made times 3 in one year, one sweet deal somewhere in Lagos or even buy off a distress property… Anyways ready the one you go borrow me sha

@DavidMOlorogun said:

"$10k? we go craze together sha! what nonsense!:

In related stories, a woman shared her experience with a loan app that gave her N1 m instead of N100k, while another demanded a higher refund three years after borrowing someone N1.25m.

Man gets unexpected response after helping lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared the unexpected response he got from a lady after sending her N15,000 for drugs.

He showed the receipt of the transaction, and her response after she saw the alert about the money.

Many who came across the post advised him on what he should have done to the lady for her response.

