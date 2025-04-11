A Nigerian woman based abroad who reacted after finding out about her husband’s daughter has addressed the situation

A Nigerian woman based abroad, Chisom Chukwu, who went viral for confronting her husband over his daughter, has finally addressed the issue.

The woman had raged with anger after discovering that her husband’s supposed niece, Chioma, who was living with them, was his daughter.

UK-based Woman Who Found Out About Husband's Daughter Finally Speaks, Shares How Police Got Involved

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by the woman on her TikTok page, @chisom_chukwu, she shared how sad she felt about the situation, adding that the police came to her house.

She said:

“I’m making this video to tell everyone that I’m alright and everyone is alright. The children are fine, Chioma is fine. The police came and we sorted it out. They only asked that he leaves the house for now. You guys wouldn't know what it feels like.

“I saw a lot of comments and I wanted to take down the video but it was already late.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman addresses viral video

@Belisher.Devina said:

"Chioma has already been through a lot. Can you imagine living with your father and having to keep it as a secret? She was on her knees begging as if she did something wrong."

@nadinalove0 said:

"Please if you don’t want chioma please can please have her I based in uk Sheffield I promise to take care of her for ever she innocent."

@Boutique In Akure said:

"But 2 b candid, if it was d woman dat had a child B4 marriage & kept it from d man & family, likely by now d marriage would hv ended, dey just took the lady 4 a fo.. it's obvious d girl knows about it."

@Lunar said:

"Chioma is way older than your kids,if she was younger than it’s understandable,this man had his first child before he probably married you.He shouldn’t have lied but your outrage was too much."

@Nash said:

"Don’t let anyone guilt you into accepting lies and deceit. You deserve to know who is in your house. If he’s lied about this what else has he lied about. Let him & his daughter find somewhere else."

@Iamdyce_ said:

"Once you call police in the UK in your marriage….its over!!!!."

@Dee | Fitness | Gym | Talks said:

"Plus the husband, plus Chioma. Everyone knows what they were doing, and the two of them must leave my house. Chioma herself was pretending for years, not calling her father her dad, for years."

