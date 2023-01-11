A Nigerian lady has gushed over her lovely house help who has been of great help to her family

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts on social media after revealing that she has enrolled her house help in school.

In a trending video shared on TikTok, the kind lady revealed that her house help, Glory, has been of great help since she began working with her.

According to her, the girl's parents insisted that they had no money to send her to school, despite her desire to attend one.

In her words:

"Glory is such an amazing house help. I have never been to primary and secondary school. Since she has stayed one year in my house, I have chosen to put her in school. She is going to school on Monday.

"Her parent said they need money but Glory really like school. Though am paying her family but I will still put her in school. She is so playful and lovely. I have registered her sha."

Social media reactions

@abikeolami00 said:

"May Almighty Allah grant her knowledge wisdom and understanding in her academics."

@user9019762912920 stated:

"My namesake awwww I pray God grants her wisdom and understanding."

@victoryoguzor147 reacted:

"God bless you and your pocket will never run dry and may God guide her in her study."

@glory_chukwudumebi said:

"Your life will never no sorrow, you will never lack and she will be the best in that school."

@karlmike_officiall added:

"You’re doing good. But is announcing it necessary."

Watch the video below:

