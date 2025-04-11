A Nigerian lady has shared how she lost interest in a man after seeing the state of his kitchen and toilet

According to the lady, she decided to give love a chance and visited the baode of her love interest, only to be disappointed

Internet users were divided after watching a video of the man's kitchen and toilet, with many noticing an item

A Nigerian lady, identified as @dimplelord38 on TikTok, has informed netizens of her decision to discontinue her pursuit of a possible relationship with her love interest following her visit to his place.

In a post on TikTok, the displeased lady said she made the decision after seeing the state of his toilet and kitchen.

She made a video showing netizens what his kitchen and toilet looked like, maintaining that they were turn-offs for her.

She said his abode gave her a reason to remain single. Words on her TikTok video read:

"POV: I decided to give love a chance.

"But when I visited the guy his bathroom nd kitchen give me reason to still be single."

The disappointed lady noted that she had never visited such a house before. Her clip captured the man's unkempt and low-quality toilet and kitchen.

Some people were taken aback that the man had a first aid box in his kitchen.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail man's kitchen and toilet

Nwa Nkechi said:

"No be first aid box I dey see for the kitchen?"

emekaeminax said:

"Please Wetin first Aid box Dey do for kitchen Biko nu?"

big cuzy said:

"The guy no try at all, but if you really want to give him a chance you for try change him."

Alaina said:

"I'm so ashamed of those girls here saying as a girl, you're there to fix it... for first time visit? Chaii."

Footwear WARD. said:

"Looking at some ladies comments here ,bro if u suffer get money no settle for less ,set a standard for yourself."

💔👹YONG VICk 💫🔑💫 said:

"Some men are like that if u truly like the guy teach him, or take it as ur duty to always clean for him cos love is all about sacrifice."

Kritikal_007 said:

"As a guy man if woman dey come ur house u suppose clean am at least she go feel comfortable and at ease....that toilet part dey very important I swear."

Jacob_Jyaz said:

"D guy no try at all. could have At least clean up and arrange things."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had lost interest in a man after seeing his phone.

Lady disappointed after visiting man in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had expressed disappointment after visiting a man in Lagos Island.

The lady admitted that she expected the man to be living in luxury when she learnt he resides in Lagos Island. She lamented taking her tripod with the hope of making nice videos.

She expressed displeasure about the money she spent on transportation to Lagos Island. Mixed reactions trailed the lady's lamentation.

