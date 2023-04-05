A woman has taken to social media to launch a search for her child's nanny, saying she has opened a case against the lady

This came as she caught the nanny making away with her clothes and gadgets thanks to a camera she put in the house

Many people who watched the clip weighed in on the issue as they advised the woman on what to do

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A woman has appealed to netizens to help her locate her child's nanny named Londekile Khoza.

She had hidden a camera in the house and was shocked to watch its footage in which the nanny used a bag to pack her gadget and clothes and fled.

She caught her nanny making away with her belongings. Photo Credit: @sdudlesfit

Source: TikTok

The woman made the short recording available on TikTok as she gave more description of the runaway nanny.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Guys please help me find my childs nanny, she left with my bags full of my gadgets and clothes. Londekile Khoza. She is from Nkomazi eMagudu.

"I think its in the Naspoti side. Ive opened a case, she left today in Randburg."

Mixed reactions have trailed her clip as it went viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Rosemary bubbles said:

"Sorry mummy,gadgets and clothes are replaceable. I am happy and grateful that she didn't take the child."

@Salala said:

"It's funny how most think it has 2 do wid treatment and salary, yet some helpers r just never satsfd with anyting u do 4 dem. Stealing is their DNA."

@Mntungwa ZN said:

"When u hire take copy of ID, make them sign after u pay, then when such happens u have all what court needs. For now let's social media help u sisi."

@Queen Protea said:

"So sorry this happened to you and your family. I personally have trust issues,I can't have a nanny."

@dorcssdorcas1:eish said:

"This thing of nanny, I have one month child n still feeling tired n still have to go to work but am scared of nanny."

@mia said:

"Just buy new clothes and forget wat she stole as long yr baby is safe thats wat important.. my dear.. clothes yu buy more."

@user8301403697165 said:

"Myb you paying peanuts and you give her too much job,she is doing this for reasons believe me."

Maid teaches madam's son a lesson for hitting her behind

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young housemaid had dealt with her boss' son for hitting her behind.

The clip seen on TikTok showed the maid sweeping the floor and backing the boy who was seated on a sofa.

The kid deliberately hit the young maid's backside, and she replied with a quick slap on his face. The clip showed the boy's mother's face, whose expression implied that she endorsed the housemaid's action.

Source: Legit.ng