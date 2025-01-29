Nigerian singer Portable became a topic of discussion online as he shared the new song he created recently

Fuji icon KWAM1 had tackled the alfas that came during his mother’s burial rites and what he said caused uproar on social media

Seeing how the comment trended, Portable decided to use it for his new song, and netizens were stunned as they shared their reviews

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has released a new song dubbed “GANUSI” shortly after the saga Fuji star Wasiu Omogbolahan Olasunkanmi, aka KWAM 1 or K1, had with some Muslim clerics.

Legit.ng reported that during his late mother’s burial, KWAM 1 ignited a fierce debate online following a comment he made ahead of the Fidau prayer held in honour of the deceased.

Portable uses KWAM1's viral comment in new song. Credit: @portablebaeby, @k1_kcdeultimate

Source: Instagram

The statement, which many deemed offensive, came to light in a video that began trending over the weekend.

In the video, K1 was seen chatting with a man during the eight-day Fidau prayer. While discussing, he used the phrase “Ga nu si” to refer to some Islamic clerics (Alfas), which quickly buzzed the internet

Many interpreted the remark as suggesting that some Alfas attend such ceremonies primarily for pecuniary gain.

Conversing in his mother tongue, K1 was heard saying:

“Alfas will not go to my father’s house for the party, It’s my house they will “Ga nu si”. Then we prayed in my house before going back to my father’s house for the main party.”

Portable recently shared a video of him dancing to an infectious beat while the lyrics conveyed some of the troubles he has faced recently in his household.

However, what attracted many was how the controversial singer infused “Ganusi” into his song’s chorus which most of his followers found brilliant.

Watch the video below:

Portable’s new song trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rejoicejohnson6 wrote:

"Portable even if then look u fast fast handsomeness is far from u."

kingkansasosha001 said:

"Na Music go tire for you Elizabeth Joyce werey Olorin."

apala4realbyakorede reacted:

"No be lie, you are gifted when it comes to music composition."

biglarry0909 wrote:

"Portable you done deh use your wife skincare routine ?"

don_baba_herbal_m said:

"Bro go meet Geh Geh for financial Advice. Your Music is nonsense to us now, you no get common sense. How I wish you have someone that can Advice you."

kehindekeke reacted:

"How many track you won dey release in a month."

amusaak3 wrote:

"Mr portable no dey post that yhur juju stuff,your followers don dey fear to like your video,everything don reduce,Use yhur brain."

KWAM 1 defends controversial comments about alfas

K1 De Ultimate ignited debate after refusing to apologise to Islamic clerics over a remark he made during his late mother’s Fidau prayer.

Legit.ng reported that K1 De Ultimate’s mother’s Fidau prayer, an important Islamic ritual in honour of the dead, took place on Friday, January 24, 2025.

During the sermon, Sheikh Onikijipa corrected and criticised K1's statement, demanding that the musician apologise to the Alfas.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng