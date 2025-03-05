A woman who deals in thrift wear, locally known as okrika, was overjoyed after finding foreign currency in her bale of clothes

The businesswoman showed the foreign currency note she found while unpacking her thrift clothes

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the woman’s discovery as the video went viral

A woman who sells secondhand clothes, popularly known as thrift wear or okrika, shared what she found in her wares.

The woman who deals in jeans clothes unpacked her bale of clothes and found something that made her happy.

A Nigerian lady selling Okrika clothes shares excitement as she finds British currency while opening her bale of clothes. Photo: @sgthriftshop.ngg

Source: TikTok

In a video by @sgthriftshop.ngg on TikTok, the woman showed the foreign currency she found in her bale of clothes.

Okrika seller finds British currency in clothes bale

The thrift vendor showed off the British currency note she found inside one of her bales.

She flaunted the £5 note and asked netizens to help her check how much it was in Nigerian currency, naira.

In the video, the woman noted that she had not seen any meaningful money since she started opening bales of clothes for years.

A Nigerian lady selling Okrika clothes inquires about naira's value as she finds British currency in her bale of clothes. Photo: @sgtthriftshop.ngg

Source: TikTok

The excited woman also said she hardly searched her jeans, but just sold them once she opened her bale.

She said:

“Years of opening bale I haven’t seen a meaningful money before. And to think i don’t search my wears ooh i just open and sell.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as okrika seller finds £5 note

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the woman’s discovery as the video went viral.

Some responded to her enquiry while others made a joke out of it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@VERYTALLBLACKGIRL said:

"1 pound is 1,905, ×5 is =9,525."

@bsd978 said:

"That should be 10k might not even up to cos rate is dropping for now."

@_controla10 said:

"This in Nigeria currency can change ur entire life and ur family as well omo."

@Efya_berky said:

"You can’t just keep quiet eiii, the bale sellers will be wiser madam."

@Pupewwiutiu said:

"Throw away that money is not even up to #5 if converted to naira."

@Skin care vendor in Lokoja said:

"Neva spend ahm yet, save ahm when e rise u hear."

@Beautifulonyinye30 said:

"Na to go buy house for banana island congratulations dear."

@Heavenly said:

"You don spoil business for us now. them go Dey check before them sell give us."

In related stories, an okrika seller cried after her landlord gave her quit notice while another rejoiced after seeing foreign currency in her bale of clothes.

Okrika seller finds strange cloth in bale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian okrika seller shared a video showing the strange cloth she found inside her bale.

She said she had been seeing the same object in different bales and wondered what kind of cloth it was.

Many people took to the comment section to give their opinion about what the cloth may signify, while some wanted to buy it.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng