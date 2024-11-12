Some members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, shared their experiences with Bishop David Abioye.

Abioye retired from the Living Faith Church in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry

Those who spoke about the retired clergyman narrated their encounters with him and pointed out some of his attributes

Some early members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) spoke about their encounter with the renowned bishop David Abioye.

They reflected on how they met him under the leadership of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

In a video on YouTube, the members gave details of their observations about the clergyman, who recently retired from service.

David Abioye embodies kingdom service

A man, Dr. Ime Etuk, who joined the Living Faith Church in 1988, spoke about Abioye’s zeal.

His words:

“He represents epitome and embodiment of kingdom service and kingdom addiction. He was there in every service to ensure every service moves on well.”

Another woman, Mrs Dije Wudiri, said she was one of the first people in Maiduguri to have contact with Abioye in his early ministry.

She said:

"You can’t talk about Bishop Abioye without remembering or feeling his humility, his love, and his concern about life."

Man shares first encounter with Bishop David Abioye

A man, Dr Bamigboye Ogunbiyi, spoke about his first encounter with Bishop David Abioye 30 years ago.

He said:

"My first encounter with him as a young man was 30 years ago in Borno State. He demonstrated seriousness of purpose, wisdom, and deep knowledge of the word of God in all his ministrations."

Reactions as Winners members speak about Abioye

@aperturetv6421 said:

"I don't know why I kept crying watching some parts of this documentary. All I can say is that Bishop Abioye is a true man of God."

@ecclesiastesnetwork00655 said:

"Bishop David Abioye ordained me into ministry June 2009. I am not surprised today when people adjudged that I preached like him."

@eddieehi-williams2824 said:

"I gave my life to Christ through you in August 2010 when you ministered at the annual youth conference titled " The Force of Righteousness."

Oyedepo prays for Abioye as he retires

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo prayed for Bishop Abioye as he retired from the church.

Bishop Abioye recently shared details about his first meeting with Oyedepo 44 years ago.

Oyedepo blessed Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18, 2024, as the latter spoke on his experience.

