Bishop David Abioye has shared his experience while serving under the leadership of Bishop David Oyedepo

In a video shared online, the bishop recounted how he met with the founder of Winners Chapel over 44 years ago

Social media users who came across the video on YouTube shared how the clergy impacted their lives

Renowned Bishop David Abioye reflected on his 44-year journey under Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

In a new video, he gave details of their meeting dated back to 1980.

The bishop, who recently retired from service, stated that he met Oyedepo as a 19-year-old student.

Destiny meeting of Abioye and Oyedepo

In a new video titled 'New Chapter,' Abioye discussed their first meeting and how it made him feel.

His words:

“As I saw him, something in my heart spoke, connoting destiny meeting. I can’t forget, there was a leap in my soul. There was a fire ignited in me when I saw his zeal and his sense of commitment. This is dated back to January 1980.”

Abioye said that though they met in a fellowship, it was not on the platform of ministry but on relationship, adding that their meeting was based on divine orchestration.

It was easy to flow with Oyedepo, says Abioye

Bishop Abioye mentioned that it was easy to flow with Oyedepo when they first met.

His words:

"Ever since we met in 1980, it was a meeting of the spirit and it was so smoothly. Upon receiving the vision, which I believe God had in mind before bringing that union together, it was easy to flow."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Abioye's revelation on meeting Oyedepo

@prominentafricantales said:

"I love this man passionately. God bless you sir"

@bolaokenla1172 said:

"Thanks you sir for allowing God to use you. I know the next chapter of your life will be brighter."

@henrybulama5264 said:

"God isn't done with you my Father!"

@omotoshoolayiwola8963 said:

"Thank you sir,you have set us a good example to follow."

Oyedepo prays for Abioye as he retires

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo sent forth Bishop Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Oyedepo blessed Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18, as the latter spoke on his experience.

Abioye's retirement is based on the rules of the Mandate which is the Constitution or operational manual of the Liberation Commission.

