The Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made peeps remember the Okoya sons over a post he made

The PPRO had stated that the law does not respect anyone and gave stern warning about how to conduct themselves in 2025

Fans also reacted in the comment section of the post and gave instances where his utterance does not hold water

Billionaire businessman, Razaq Okoya and his family started trending after the Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuiya Adejobi made an utterance about the law.

Legit.ng had reported that the Okoya's sons were sighted at a party with bundles of naira notes, which they gave to a police officer. The officer was later arrested and the Okoya's left alone. Many reacted to the act by the police.

Fans react to PPRO's tweet about the law. Photo credit@shade.okaya/@olumuyiwaadejobi

A few weeks after the drama, Adejobi disclosed that no one was above the law. He gave a stern warning that 2025 was a different year and that people should be cautious with their actions.

He also advised that people should avoid trouble at all cost.

Fans react to PPRO's comment

Reacting to the post made by the Adejobi, many reminded him about the Okoya's sons. They opined that the law was only for the poor, as the rich can get away with it.

A few also remembered other cases and called Adejobi a comedian. He was also told that money will make many get away with crimes they commit.

Recall that after the Okoya sons were invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, they were seen dancing and celebrating at their father's birthday party. Nothing was later heard about the case.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Adejobi. Here are some of the comments below:

@Tojuvike:

"Police pro is gradually becoming a comedian."

@SirEzzyUsoro:

"The law dey fear who get money."

@MrOzor1:

"At least, politicians are untouchable. They pay well."

@teejayviruz:

"If you're rich and influential, this message isn't for you. The law can always be bent to favour the highest bidder and those with friends in power."

@jejeoflagos:

"Start with the corrupt politicians then maybe we will take y’all serious. Until then this is a joke."

@ipob_central:

"If the Law works in Nigeria, you should be behind bars by NOW for your bigotry against Ndigbo, which you have shown, in words and in actions. When are you going to arrest MC Olumu? What about Lagospedia? You can't find them, right? Mad people everywhere."

@HommiesDrey:

"But the law respects Yahaya Bello and MC Oluomo. It also respects the Okoyas and the EFCC officer who absconded with $10k. So you are wrong. The law respects some people especially when they are your friends."

Okoya son to give out Rolls-Royce

Legit.ng had reported that one of the Okoya's sons, Subomi Raheem Okoya, promised a fan a Rolls-Royce.

He recently released a new song and was heavily criticized by Nigerians, However, things took an interesting turn after he shared a massive giveaway for the winner of his challenge.

Fans reacted to the kind of gift the singer was giving out.

