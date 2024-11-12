The former first vice president of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Abioye, opened up about how he planted a church in Borno

He recounted how the church started in his sitting room without instruments or chairs but with benches.

Bishop Abioye retired from the church in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry

Former first vice president of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Abioye, opened up on his experience when he planted a church in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He reflected on how he worked under the leadership of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide before he recently retired.

In a new video on Youtube titled 'The Next Chapter', Abioye said he was sent to Maiduguri in Borno State in 1987 to build one of the five churches under Winner Chapel

David Abioye encounters church division in Borno

He mentioned that when he got there, the existing churches were running based on language and ethnic denomination.

Abioye said through relationships, he could blend the different tribes in his church.

The retired clergyman started the church in a three-bedroom flat where he lived in the bedroom and had the sitting room as the church.

He said:

“We started with benches that money could afford. I was a bench man…Even my dining was bench.”

Abioye started Borno church without instruments

He noted that the church had no instruments, and they celebrated when they finally had two tambourines.

His words:

“We had no instrument, not even a tambourine. The day we were blessed with two tambourines, I called seven of our men, one after the other, to come and thank God for it openly.”

He also mentioned that the whole church celebrated when a member finally bought a bicycle.

After serving three years in Borno, Oyedepo called him to pastor the then-headquarters, known as the 'Garden of Faith'.

Watch the video below:

Oyedepo prays for Abioye as he retires

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo sent forth Bishop Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Bishop Abioye worked with Oyedepo for 44 years after their first meeting in 1980.

After Abioye's retirement, some Winners members shared their encounters with him and pointed out some of his attributes.

