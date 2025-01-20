A video from Bishop David Abioye's Sunday service, which was held in Abuja, has gone viral on social media

On Sunday, January 19, the preacher finally announced he would hold weekly Sunday services after months of speculations and anticipation

Since he retired from Bishop David Oyedepo's Winners Chapel, Bishop Abioye has organised a series of crusades, interdenominational programmes and services

On Sunday, January 19, Bishop David Abioye finally had his Sunday service at the Los Angeles Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, in Abuja.

The service was shown live on the preacher's verified Facebook account, Legit.ng confirmed.

A recorded live video of the service showed a large turnout of Christian faithful at the service.

Legit.ng observed that pastors were also in attendance. The service, which lasted over two hours, had Bishop Abioye's wife ministering and other clerics.

Bishop Abioye also ministered and had a moment on the pulpit with Apostle Goodheart Ekwueme, who graced the service with his wife.

Recall that Bishop Abioye had earlier announced on Facebook his intention to start Sunday services weekly.

Reactions over Bishop Abioye's Sunday service

James Onime Agboma said:

"I partake in the holy communion in the name of the father the son and the holy spirit Amen."

Sandra Jacob said:

"May the almighty God continue to bless and protect you as you go on all this Revival round the world in the name of Jesus Christ Amen 🙏."

Kingdom Ekeshili said:

"Thank you so much my father and Pastor. More grace and higher anointing in Jesus name."

Ezekiel Kangwee said:

"Dad I love just be praying for me to be blessed to be a blessing to your ministry."

Janet Odekua said:

"I connect my children and myself into this world of fire and mercy this evening please lord let all the prayers in Jesus name Amen and Amen."

Odumogwu Love said:

"Prosperous father preaching Christ and him crucified. Fellowship. May God preserve you for our generation."

Ufuoma Atunusha said:

"Hallelujah 🙌 hallelujah 🙌 thank you God Almighty congratulations amen and amen amen amen amen amen 🙏 hallelujah 🙌 thank you Jesus Christ amen 🙏."

Bello Reuben Idzi said:

"Thanks u for the men of God giving to us in Nigeria for we are blessed by there calling to teach the words of God."

Vida Abavana said:

"I connect myself, family, business, career and my son heart desires to this altar for breakthrough and favor in Jesus mighty name 🙏."

In a related story, Legit.ng shared videos from Bishop David Abioye's first crusade after leaving Winners Chapel church.

Abroad pastor speaks on Bishop Abioye's retirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor based in New York had shared why Bishop Abioye was retired from Winners Chapel church.

The preacher urged people to watch out, saying that Bishop Abioye's retirement was a well-planned decision and that Bishop Oyedepo would not risk letting him go just like that.

"My opinion on Bishop Abioye, is that he was retired to remain as an elder mentor to the ministry. It is a much better management structural position. Bishop Abioye will never leave Oyedepo it is not a risk any one of them can take trust me.

"Just the watch. Bishop Oyedepo is not a small thinker. They all know what the are doing. Watch the next move. You will know that this was well planned..." he wrote.

