A lady said she is set to move from America to Nigeria after spending some time living and working over there

The lady said she just wanted to come back home and do something else instead of spending her life working 9-5

She said there are many opportunities in Nigeria and that she would come home and explore the land

A Nigerian lady has concluded plans to move back home after living abroad for a period of time.

The lady shared a video revealing her plans to make the journey back home after what she called a difficult decision.

Jenny Jones says she is coming back home to explore opportunities. Photo credit: TikTok/Jenny Jones and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In a series of videos she shared on TikTok, the lady, Jenny Jones, said she was finally ready to take the leap back to Nigeria.

Jenny said the main reason she was moving to Nigeria was to start a business, noting that Nigeria is a land filled with opportunities.

Apart from coming home to start her own business, Jenny said she was tired of living abroad and working 9-5 which gives her no time for herself.

In another video, she was spotted shopping for some of the things she would be bringing to Nigeria.

Jenny says there are a lot of opportunities in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/Jenny Jones.

Source: TikTok

She has already moved many of her properties back to Nigeria after packing up her things and giving some to other people.

Jenny said she has two passports, which is a Nigerian passport and an American passport.

She said if push came to shove, she would always go back to America should Nigeria fail to work for her.

Jenny said she would be staying in Lagos upon her return to Nigeria.

He said:

"So, these are basically all my dairies of moving to Nigeria. And people are like 'why do you want to leave the US and come to Nigeria?' And I'm like 'I don't want to work 9-5 for the rest of my life. I do not want to work for nobody for the rest of my life. It's just not how I want to live. Do you see the glow up on my face just talking about the fact that I'm moving to Nigeria?"

Watch one of the videos below:

Reactions as lady decides to move from America to Nigeria

@DAYO said:

"You will be happier in Nigeria, trust me. Negative comments about Nigeria are those that haven't travelled before."

@praise boy said:

"Nigeria is going through a lot right now the economy is in a mess."

@Alphason said:

"I thought I am the only way who feels this one. Honestly, living in Europe is very depressive. Very boring lifestyle. Even to find company is not easy at all."

@barrynumgbi said:

"I hope you have saved enough money to set up a good business?"

Lady claims one can never become a million from working abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has said the notion that one can become rich after travelling abroad and earning salary, was not true.

According to the lady who shared her views in a TikTok video, it is completely impossible for one to become a millionaire abroad.

Instead, the lady advised those intending to relocate to perish the idea and stay back home where there's more money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng