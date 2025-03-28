A man who is the course rep in his department has used money which other students paid for textbooks to settle bills

The student said the total amount he utilised for personal expenses is N280,000, which others paid to him for textbooks

Now, the head of the department is labelling him a thief, but he said he used the money to pay hospital bills for his mother

Trouble has started for a Nigerian student who reportedly spent the money paid to him by other students.

The student happens to be the course rep in his department, and he collects money for textbooks.

After collecting the money, he is expected to hand it over to the individual lecturers so that they can use it to produce textbooks for students.

However, the student has converted the money for his personal use.

According to a student shared on X by Sir Dickson, the student said his mother was sick and that he used the money to settle hospital bills.

He said the total amount that was with him and which he has spent is N280k.

His words:

"My mother was hospitalized. In fact she's still in hospital. So I used textbook money with me to send for her bills. 280k. (I'm a class rep). Now my HOD has labelled me a thief and won't let me write my exams till I pay every dime. Exams are on Monday I don't know what to do."

People have blamed him for using other people's money to settle his mother's hospital bills.

Sir Dickson said:

"You don't convert people's money for personal use. People who steal people's money for personal use, hoping to return it before due date, never do."

See the post below:

Reactions as student spends other people's money

@Iamkrebkira said:

"You out to resist such temptation. There are other ways to get the money, not by using people’s hard earned money without their permission. I’m sure your coursemates would have even raised the money for you if you opened up to them."

@Jonehmk said:

"You are not worthy of character to be awarded the certificate from the school cos you are a typical thief!"

@Indemosyd said:

"Returning such money can be hard. Even when you've gotten the money the temptation to not pay back is always there."

@Chiniel5 said:

"Hmmm... You could have sourced for funds else where, even your class mates could have contributed for you, instead of touching public money. May God heal your mother."

