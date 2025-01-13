Abraham Ejeh Daniel, a former pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has continued to shed light on things people did not know about the Pastor Dr Enenche-led church

In a recent interview, Abraham, who now identifies as a humanist, opened up about the amount pastors received every month as salary

What he said sent social media users into a frenzy, with some dragging him for his explosive revelations

Years after quitting Dunamis International Gospel Centre and Christianity as a whole, Abraham Ejeh Daniel, a former pastor, has shared how much his former church's pastors were paid monthly.

Abraham, who has been in the news recently over his continued face-off with his former boss, Pastor Dr Paul Enenche, disclosed the amount in an interview with KAA Truths.

The ex-pastor left the church after over 10 years. Photo Credit: Abraham Daniel, Dr Paul Enenche

Source: Facebook

KAA Truths founder asked Abraham if Dunamis church pastors were paid salary, and he replied in the affirmative.

"...We were paid monthly salary. You know how that works. The monthly salary, if you are not careful, at the end of the month, you have more months than more salary.

"At the end of the month, you have more months than more money..."

Amount Dunamis pastors received as salary

When pressed further about the exact figure of the salary, Abraham, who thought the amount was barely enough, said:

"...There was a time we literally had to protest for a review. But, I think at one point it was around N70,000 monthly. At a point, there was threat to even take it from source..."

Abraham added that the church's pastors resorted to other unofficial means to make ends meet. He also spoke about the sharing formula at Dunamis church. The video has generated a buzz online.

Abraham Daniel's account sparks mixed reactions

Emmanuel Sylvester Olufemi said:

"It's a privilege that you're paid some money as a salary because Pastoral work is a free service commissioned by Jesus Christ, so your sense of obligated is questionable...

"Did you went into the work of God to get paid for or you voluntarily accept the calling????"

Ruby Kent said:

"There are ministries that doesn't receive payment at all. My ministry doesn't pay pastors from G.O to all the pastors and they still survive it."

Solomon Bulus Sunday said:

"My dad was a pastor I can relate what exactly he is saying.

"Paying school fees was hell keep feeding and health aside.

"And this those not just relate to DUNAMIS church alone but all churches.

"If you are a junior pastor U will suffer that's the fact.

"Just focus on the work of God and get bless hope that things will get better someday."

Chinedu Gospel Victor said:

"This maltreatment doesn't just apply to Dunamis alone, many pentecostal churches treat junior pastors as slaves.

"Local churches send high percentage of offering and tithe to headquarters every week, yet, pastors children can't even attend schools owned by church due to high school fees.

"Many of them are into business, so, every local church is a branch of the business enterprise so they expect high profit. It's really a pity. 🥲

"May God deliver this church generation.🙏"

Do Zie said:

"Did he tell them that his rent was was paid by the church?

"By inflation 70k should be over 300k now."

Wisdom Emmanuel said:

"My own is hw come the more u speak badly about papa, the more he is growing and getting bigger.

"Multitude in all their services.

"Pls leave the insult and see his result."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former Dunamis church pastor had made an emotional appeal to Pastor Dr Paul Enenche about his father's sister.

Ex-Dunamis church pastor spills beans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Dunamis church pastor who quit had spilt the beans.

The ex-cleric, who now identifies as a humanist, said he took his congregation to almost 3,000 members from the 950 he met.

Giving himself accolades, Abraham claimed he was the first pastor to host Pastor Enenche, adding that he later hosted the cleric's wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng