Nigerian fast-rising singer Zinoleesky trended online following the announcement of his second child

The Marlain signee shared pictures of him and his newborn as he expressed how excited he was

The photographs trended online after netizens spotted something off about the new dad's attire

Nigerian singer Zinoleesky, born Oniyide Azeez, has sparked mixed reactions online as he celebrated the arrival of his newborn.

The Marlian signee recently welcomed his second child and shared photos of himself with the newborn on social media.

In his post, Zinoleesky announced the name of his second child while posing with the baby. He was dressed in a white Agbada and a Hausa cap, commonly known as Hula.

However, netizens quickly pointed out an issue with his outfit, noticing that his cap wasn’t properly positioned, and they promptly called his attention to the apparent flaw.

In his caption, Zino wrote:

“Owo Baba Zafar…… ❤️❤️.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng reported that on March 27, 2025, news made the rounds on social media that the 24-year-old Kilofeshe crooner had become the father of a baby boy.

Zinoleesky’s record label boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, gave hints that Zinoleesky had welcomed a baby boy with his partner.

This is coming about a year after Zinoleesky welcomed his first child, a baby girl whom he later named Zendaya.

Naira Marley shared the great news on social media via his Instagram stories. The Marlian Music boss announced the news of the birth as well as the baby’s gender to Nigerians as he congratulated Zinoleesky.

Netizens react to Zinoleesky’s new post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realujunwamandy_ said:

"My mind been cut as i see him picture oh.. Thank God na pikin him welcome oh."

amyshine0 said:

"He actually wore an oversized cap! Congratulations."

fakdaniel_ said:

"Is this Photoshop, or does this guy actually wear an oversized cap?"

fisayoritzy wrote:

"But them gathered make life hard for another person pikin."

officialzarah_ said:

"So to get pikin sweet but you and your oga kpai another person pikin.Allegedly🤧💀💀."

adogusheidat said:

"Film zino film am well well. Film imm cap. Film imm pikin. Film am well well well."

onyinyechi__favour said:

"Congratulations. I would have said my mind but I no won make dem Mohbad me."

thefoodnetworknig2 reacted:

"Them no get safetypin abi clips for there ni? Make dem epp pankere wo gown hol the cap."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"That cap will stay perfectly on that baby’s head than him… Who dey use straw collect Zino blood?."

Kunle Remi shares testimony of child's birth

In other related celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, welcomed a baby girl.

On March 26, 2025, the movie star finally disclosed that him and his wife had welcomed their first child. This came many weeks after rumours spread that they were now parents.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Kunle Remi posted an emotional video where he explained his wife’s struggles during the pregnancy and delivery.

