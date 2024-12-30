Abraham Daniel, a former pastor at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has opened up about why he left the church founded by Pastor Dr Paul Enenche

An ex-Dunamis International Gospel Centre pastor, Abraham Daniel, has claimed that humans created God to control the poor.

The former cleric made this claim in a Facebook post on December 28, as he recalled his time with Pastor Dr Paul Enenche.

Abraham posted pictures showing when he was a pastor with Pastor Dr Paul Enenche. According to Abraham, he took his congregation from 950 to almost 3,000 members.

Giving himself accolades, Abraham claimed he was the first pastor to host Pastor Enenche, adding that he later hosted the cleric's wife.

He said they had a school and opened the Adokasa branch. The former cleric added that he bought over eight plots of land and started building on it before leaving.

Why he left Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Narrating further, Abraham, who claimed he was the first pastor to produce comfort chairs locally in Nigeria, revealed that he left the church and Christianity because there is no God anywhere.

He now identifies himself as a humanist. His full Facebook post read:

"When I pull out pictures from my archives, it is not to prove a point but to help as many that I can.

"That was when I was a pastor with Dr. Paul Enenche.

"I was preaching 5srvices on Sunday and 2 services mid week.

"I met a congregation 9f 950 memebers, and I took it to almost 3k members.

"I was the first pastor since the inception of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, New Karu that hosted Dr. paul.

"I also hosted Dr. Mrs. Becky Paul-Enenche

"We had a school.

"We opened the Adokasa branch.

"I bought over 8 plots of land and started building before I left.

"First pastor to produce comfort chairs locally in Nigeria.

"I didn't leave because I was failing.

"I left because THERE IS NO GOD ANYWHERE.

"HUMANS CREATED GOD TO CONTROL THE POOR.

"TODAY I AM A HUMANIST."

Former pastor's account stirs reactions

Dave Jibrin said:

"When such happens to a former pastor as we see here it may be because of the wickedness, injustice and endless Sewage that he may have witnessed INSIDE some of the places we revere. Church leadership eehh. Huuuuuu."

Ekpe Ezikiel said:

"My disappointment is that there are still people like you in church claiming to be working for Christ but does not have personal encounter with Christ himself. You were never born again, you were a false brethren. I pray that you have an encounter with God, and know what it means to be born again."

Idowu Ogedengbe said:

"Abraham Daniel I sincerely could feel your pain and disappointment with a man made system that failed to reveal the light and knowledge of the true and Living God to you.

"However, I make bold to say that Dunamis or Pastor Paul Enenche is not the standard for measuring or acknowledging the existence of God.

"The true understanding of the scriptures teaches us through diligence to know God that He is and a Rewarder of those who diligently seek him.

"I pray that you go beyond the abuse to your understanding that you suffered through the denominational church system to truly find God, the Father of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Wisdom Chibueze Mgbebuihe said:

"Sir, don't only share your pictures and history of your branch. Kindly make available your sermon notes too.

"We want to check something."

Source: Legit.ng