Without his parents' knowledge, a young boy dropped out of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) at 17 after a year of academic session

Now 18, the ambitious Nigerian lad has finally shed light on what informed his decision to quit school, adding that his parents are still not aware he is no longer a student

While some internet users drummed support for the boy, others felt he might regret his decision and appealed to him to have a rethink

A Nigerian boy, identified as Godwin Ejembi, has said he dropped out of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) at 17 after a year of his enrolment.

Godwin, an indigene of Benue who resides in Calabar, noted that he quit with a "decent score" of 3.89 CGPA.

Why boy dropped out of UNICAL

The 18-year-old, an accounting student before he quit, informed his followers on TikTok that he abandoned his studies because he didn't want to end up as a government worker like some of his family members.

While maintaining that they earn decent incomes, he said it could not be compared to how much he would make doing something else. In his words:

"...Currently, I am not 17. I am 18. I dropped out last year after one semester. Mind you, I got really decent score. I had about 3.89 in my CGPA, which was really good.

"The reason I dropped out of school was because, normally, I am from a family that has government workers, and I didn't want to become one cos I know how much they earn.

"Although they earn good money but it is not enough compared to how much I could earn doing something else..."

The ambitious lad, now into dropshipping and e-commerce, hammered on the perceived reason most people go to school.

"...And while I was in school, I was making money, and I noticed that school was taking most of my money

"The reason why most people go to school is because they haven't figured out what they want to do. So, they go to school, spend their time and money in the school and without hope or without them...Or without certainty that you will get a job.

"And when you are through, after four years, you will now face life and try to think of what you're gonna do..."

The last straw that broke the camel's back for him was when he made the combined monthly income of his parents in a week.

"So, I was like, why not take the four years of that accounting period, because I studied accounting, to just learn things I was gonna do.

"Like, face life directly, and I started reading, I started making some money. I was making a decent amount of money dropshipping..."

Boy's dropout decision sparks mixed reactions

Favour Moses said:

"If you find your path is clear then follow it, and don't just read books take action, If you are into e-commerce you can upgrade and get into TechMock which offers the tools to create and sell website templates, also, pay close attention to your friends because they can determine who you become."

O' Soluent said:

"I will advise you continue with ur studies and graduate and then follow whatever you want to do."

Nweze said:

"You will surely regret it. going to school is not all that to be working as a civil servant. Education will give you knowledge to have an edge over others in anything you do."

the_fx said:

"Broo, I get you right. but I don't have the mind to drop outlike you did but I don't really see how school can help me achieve what I wanna achieve at the moment."

tonyokwy said:

"No hard feelings brr But make you no sha regret this decision. school na scam, true but e necessary say you go school graduate."

Raphael | Prompt Engineer⛎ said:

"Great decision you made, skills is the only way to escape the matrix, I'm a dentist as well with two degrees but I decided not to work as employee. I learnt skills and now I'm doing very well."

MERICK said:

"I’m sorry you will regret it but I’m sorry speaking from experience."

