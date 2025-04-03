A lady has shared details of the contract that exist between Davido and one of his signees, Morravey, in a viral video

In the clip, she claimed that Davido gives Morravey all of 100% made from her music career as against 40% written in her contract

The lady also shared the reason Davido took such as step as fans reacted to the post in the comment section

A social media user has shared the percentage that Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, allegedly gives his signee, Daniella Ibinabo Daniel, aka Morravey.

The music star had signed Morravey and introduced her to the world a few years ago. He also released an EP for her in 2023.

In a video making the rounds online, a lady allegedly shared details of the contract between Davido and the Morravey.

According to her, it was written in Morravey's contract that she would take 40% of the proceed from her music.

However, the Awuke crooner allegedly gives her all of 100%, and he does not take anything from the money made from Morravey's music.

Lady shares reason Davido gives Morravey 100%

In the recording, the lady shared the reason Davido allegedly gives all money made from Morravey's music to her.

According to the lady, the singer who was dragged by Radiogad weeks ago allegedly stated that his signee needs the money to cater for her family more than him.

The lady asked of the record label that would go to that extent for its signees.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to video about Davido

Reactions have trailed the video of the lady speaking about Davido and his signee, Morravey. Here are comments below:

@mimzgirlie commented:

"We don’t call him 001 for nothing."

@pablowaynee_ said:

"Only Davido and Olamide fit run am."

@soft_with_the_vibe wrote:

"My Fav for a reason, wetin wan make me no love this man."

@jefflove_ commented:

"Davido money choke taking money from this girl is like adding a drop of water into a river nor go try this thing with struggling bosses them go chop u dry example Dapper music them finish shalipopi nor be e clear eye e take run."

@kelly_mann.7282 shared:

"Nor be wiz and Burna wen dey fight for every percentage just to buy Ferrari we are a lot different this way."

@deltabass1 stated:

"It's his kind that has continued to make him strive even with the hatred."

@dacova007 said:

"How do you do the Lord God's work? By blessing others when he bless's you."

Davido prays ahead of birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido had made a post ahead of his birthday expressing his appreciation to God for his life and all the experiences he has had.

In it, he noted that he was happy to be alive, and he looked forward to the big 32 taking place on Friday in grand style. He also shared what he has passed through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation.

Fans were excited about his post as they wished him well, while some asked for give away.

