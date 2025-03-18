A female student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has opened up about the challenge associated with her surname

The business student said her surname is a case study, noting that she always has to pronounce it for her lecturers as they struggle with it

Mixed reactions trailed her surname as people also struggled with its spelling, while others mentioned their unusual surnames

A business student at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has caused quite a stir on social media owing to her unique surname.

The lady, who hails from Nando in Anambra state, said her surname is a case study and posted a short clip from her class presentation.

The high point of the clip was when she had to say her full name and pronounce her unusual surname.

Bauch varsity student's unique surname

The undergraduate student's full name is Chioma Stella Offorkansi. Chioma said her lecturers have a hard time saying "Offorkansi", causing her to always pronounce it for them.

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University student's surname trends

🌺PinkyPresh🌺 said:

"Urs is simple sef 😂 even my lecturer told me to do and marry so that I can change my surname."

Aimer said:

"This offorkansi is a very rare name sorry my mom's late uncle is the only person I knew with the name."

Kbaby⭐️ said:

"Omggggg!!!! We have the same surname and I always go through this!😭 Started dreading occasions where I have to say my surname. Dam.n!"

Joanna Chika said:

"Only your surname shows where you came from. Oyi na Omambala Axis (Nando, Umueri , Aguleri ,Nteje etc)."

Thealphawriter said:

"My surname is Izzy and honestly, I’m not losing that name even when I get married cos I love itttttt, it’s so unique."

𝐷𝑎𝑚𝑖ꨄ︎ said:

"What of me “Ebhojie” 😂 and na only me get that surname for this whole world."

Otega rose🦋🥀🌹 said:

"Lol yours is even easy to pronounce and spell…if you hear mine ehn."

Diana of Africa 🌍 said:

"Ok and here is me with NWATURUOCHA as a surname ( White lamb abi goat )."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan 400 level student had gone viral because of his unique full name.

Student with unusual full name reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan 400 level student with an unusual full name had opened up about why his parents named him such.

On how he felt when he came of age and learnt his full name, the young man said he only realised his name sounded like a question when he got into the university. He told Legit.ng:

"As hard as it might be to believe, I actually only realized my name sounded like a question when I got into university. And as regards feelings, it sort of came as a way to constantly ensure I'm always on my feet making sure the answer to that question is a "Yes" and well here we are, everyday it's looking more and more that the answer would be a definite YES."

