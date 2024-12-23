Nigerian Lady Who Relocated with Student Visa Shares Experience at UK Border, Many React
- In a viral video, a Nigerian lady shared some questions she was asked at the United Kingdom border
- The lady shared what transpired at the border after she landed in the UK, also adding how she was questioned at Lagos airport
A Nigerian lady shared how she was questioned when she got to the United Kingdom border during relocation.
She stated it was a seamless process but couldn’t tell how it was for others.
In a video shared by @bevz.ec, the lady listed some questions she was also asked at the Lagos airport in Nigeria.
The lady, who travelled with a student visa, said the officials at the border asked her for her passport and school documents.
She said:
"For me, it was a very seamless process. I don’t know if that’s how it is for everybody."
The lady captioned the video:
“Who else experienced something different? P:S, I'm not a relocation expert. This is just my story and how it went.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady shares how she was questioned at UK border
Many who came across the video asked her more questions and shared their desire to relocate to UK.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Thrillz said:
"If you’re coming as a dependant, you must know almost everything about your spouse ooo. Cus if you fail any question at the UK border, you will be denied entry."
@heartbreak_gaming_ said:
"Nigeria customs are the problem not uk customs. They just asked me the course I was offering and told me welcome to the UK."
@Ruth Ndiema said:
"still waiting for my student visa ,i did my biometric on 5th dec."
Lady relocates to Austria after three failed trials
In a related story, a young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she happily celebrated her relocation to Austria.
Her viral video detailed her relocation experience; she said she had three failed relocation trials.
Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng