A Nigerian woman has expressed her joy on social media following the completion of her family's mansion

In a video, she displayed the transformation of the building project which started in May, 2024 and ended in December

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the couple

A Nigerian woman recently took to social media to share her excitement as she and her husband completed their luxurious family mansion.

The impressive edifice, which was built from scratch, was captured in a video that showed its transformation.

Nigerian woman proudly flaunts family's mansion Photo credit: @mummyariana02/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares transformation of family's building project

In the video shared by the woman identified with the handle @mummyariana02 on TikTok, she showed the construction process, from the laying of the foundation to the final finishing touches.

According to her, they began the project on May 5th, 2024 and completed it by December 23rd, 2024.

"Congratulations to me and hubby. Latest house owners. Started 5th of May 2024, Ended 23rd December, 2024," she said.

Reactions trail video of couple's mansion

The woman's post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from TikTok users who were impressed by the couple's achievement.

@lavubucite said:

"How can I get the plan of this same house I love what I see and will love to build same please help a brother."

@Enuma Uche said:

"I tap from ur blessings. My 2025 shall be full of congratulations in Jesus mighty name Amen. A BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO U MY SISTER."

@Nazhatluxuryventures said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your bls. I am not even talking about my own but my parents. I really really want to build house for my parents. I know and believe wat God cannot do does not exist."

@mercytony92 added:

"This is how I am going to say congratulations to me and my husband next year. I never marry ooo but I know say e go sure for me and him."

@Evidoski added:

"My friend would say what money can't do, more money can do. Congratulations and God bless your new home."

Watch the video below:

Man flaunts his car and house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a happy Nigerian man could not hide his joy after acquiring a luxurious car and house.

In an intriguing video, he made it clear that he got the assets in 2024 despite the challenges he faced along the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng