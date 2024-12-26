A beautiful Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom has shared her unenviable experience with rats in her home

In a video, she showed off some of her properties destroyed by the rodents and lamented over their disturbance

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app shared their suggestions in the comments section of the video

A Nigerian lady residing in Scotland shared a distressing account of her encounters with rodents in her home.

The unwelcome presence of rats had caused significant damage to her belongings, leaving her frustrated and seeking solutions.

Lady shows how rats destroyed her properties in UK Photo credit: @joyyyyyy159/TikTok.

Lady in UK shares experience with rats

The lady, @joyyyyyy159, took to TikTok to share a video showing the extent of the destruction.

In the clip, she captured a gallon of oil and various other items that had been ravaged by the rodents.

Her post elicited a wave of sympathetic responses from social media users, who offered suggestions and advice on how to combat the issue.

"POV: Rats don show you shege for this UK. Scotland," she captioned the video.

Reactions as woman shares experience in Scotland

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Prince Ademola Adeyinka Uk said:

"Rats in uk. I have been here for some time and I have not set my eyes on one."

@chinyere said:

"I was waiting for yo yo yo, I'm kidding."

@Irenitemi said:

"My friend shared me this video, this is exactly what am facing now, and we just move to the house sef."

@Omolara Daniel said:

"Call the landlord attention about it and fumigation will be carried out and don't leave your backyard door open during summer."

@Opulent T said:

"They learned from the best in the world. Eku agege."

@hairstylist in Sheffield said:

"To people asking what part of uk really? If you never experience am, e never reach your side. Uk na country, no be heaven."

@Quintessential_tee commented:

"My 1st apartment wen I moved to uk. Rat go de follow us gist for kitchen as we de cook."

@B&V_ohireme added:

"Where in the uk are you pls? Because I will never step my foot there. I have phobia for rats."

