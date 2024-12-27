A pretty lady showed how her man proposed to her in a video call that has gone viral on social media

The man proposed to the lady via video call, and she was so excited about the proposal after watching her man via laptop

A lady went viral after she shared how her man proposed to her via video call.

In a viral video, the lady was filmed watching her man on a laptop as he proposed to her.

She stretched her hand to the laptop as he proposed. Photo: @blessingsakala3

In the video shared by @blessingsakala3, the lady was in a well-decorated room serenaded by musical instruments.

She knelt as she watched her boyfriend from a laptop on the ground.

Lady accepts after man proposed to her via video call

She stretched her hand to the laptop as if she wanted to receive the ring.

A lady beside her represented her boyfriend and slipped the ring on her finger.

Another part of the video showed the man’s room, where he knelt with a ring while being filmed.

The lady said:

“I said yes to forever.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man proposes via video call

Many who came across the proposal video shared their thoughts about how the couple got engaged.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@TK said:

"How urgent was this that it couldn't wait until you were together?"

@Rosina said:

"We are happy for you ,but if he’s not available on the engagement day what more in the marriage?"

@Rahab said:

"That is how my own asked me to marry him on call without even a ring and now we are planning our wedding in few months."

@Emline said:

" Some people too do."

@Beatrice Adriel said:

"But why??? ohhhh plz."

@Ekrain said:

"May this proposal never locate me."

