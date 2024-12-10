As 2024 winds down, it’s time to reminisce about the top social media trends that had everyone talking. The year brought its share of buzzworthy moments, from hilarious pranks to viral catchphrases.

2024 was undeniably a year of laughter, creativity, and unfiltered expression on social media.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five unforgettable trends that entertained social media users in 2024.

Suspect challenge and I'm a Chosen trend got people talking.

Source: TikTok

1. “No gree for anybody”

The phrase “No gree for anybody” could easily be crowned the catchphrase of 2024. It stormed the social media scene early in the year, symbolizing a rallying cry for resilience and standing one’s ground.

The slang went viral, with many interpreting it as a reminder to uphold personal convictions and not yield to undue pressure. Celebrities fueled its popularity by weaving the phrase into their songs, skits, and daily posts, making it the unofficial mantra of the year.

However, not everyone was on board. The police issued warnings, expressing concerns that the slang could potentially incite unrest. Despite this, “No gree for anybody” held its ground as one of the most talked-about trends of the year.

2. Dog prank

The Dog Prank had Nigerian parents at the centre of one of the year’s funniest trends.

In this challenge, youths sent their parents a picture of an unusual-looking dog, claiming it belonged to a friend who planned to leave the pet in their care. The responses were pure comedy gold, as parents frantically protested or shared their bewilderment.

Social media timelines were flooded with screenshots and voice notes from this prank, sparking endless laughter and showcasing the unique humour of Nigerian families.

Watch one of such pranks below:

3. ‘I’m a Chosen’ Trend

In September 2024, the “I’m a Chosen” trend dominated social media, with countless posts, memes, and skits celebrating or poking fun at The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM).

It all began with an edited clip of a female church member testifying about disarming four assailants. Her amusing slip-up, referring to their guns as AK-25 instead of AK-47, turned the testimony into an internet sensation.

This clip paved the way for even more jaw-dropping testimonies to surface, including stories of a lion lifting a church member and instances of “miracle money.” While inspirational to some, these narratives became meme-worthy material for others, keeping the trend alive for months.

4. We Listen, We Don’t Judge

The “We Listen, We Don’t Judge” trend originated on X (formerly Twitter) and quickly took over other platforms.

This challenge encouraged users to confess their most outrageous actions or thoughts without fear of judgment. From celebrities to everyday people, participants shared their secrets, trusting the non-judgmental vibes of their audience.

The trend offered a mix of shocking, funny, and heartfelt confessions, making it one of the year’s most engaging challenges.

5. Suspect Challenge

Adding to the fun was the Suspect Challenge, a game in which couples playfully teased each other about their quirks and habits.

This challenge brought humour and relatability to social media as partners revealed amusing secrets in good fun.

One of the most memorable entries was from fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, who shared personal bedroom-related secrets that went viral.

The Suspect Challenge proved to be a lighthearted way for couples to bond while entertaining a wide audience.

