A trending challenge has been circulating cyberspace for a while now, and Peller and Jarvis decided to hop on it

The duo shared a clip where they confessed to certain things, which was what made their video chaotic

Peller could not stand a few things Jarvis said and vice versa, triggering reactions from their online family

Nigerian social media users and TikTok stars Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis, have made headlines.

The duo, who know how to captivate their audiences with different types of content, decided it was time to join one of the latest trends.

Peller and Jarvis post a video as they expose each other. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The 'We Listen, We Don't Judge' trend emerged from X, formerly known as Twitter, and quickly spread to other social media platforms. In this game, participants confess to unpleasant things they have done or what they think of their game partners.

Peller, Jarvis entertain fans with challenge

Peller and Jarvis shared theirs online, and fans could not help but share hilarious reactions. Jarvis said she has been using Peller's influence and mentioned how he got sick of her during the period she was on admission at the hospital.

Jarvis further stated that she had not kissed Peller because his mouth stinks, while Peller also said some mean things about her. This resulted in Peller receiving a couple of slaps on his head.

Watch the video here:

Peller, Jarvis' clip sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from fans below:

@_adejoe_:

"Omo the slaps 😢."

@everlastingchinwendu:

"Who else noticed her mouth go one side after the surgery 😢😢."

@iam_geminikay:

"Jarvis be looking so pretty. I just want her to come back online with her full confidence, no cover ur mouth again jare."

@sunnybenz_010:

"I am disappointed in Pellar, shame on you💔💔💔."

@is_that_teedrizz:

"She just dey sound Peller head 😂😂😂😂....I love that sound 😮😂."

@gossipnaija_1:

"Does she has Waist Hips tumor too?😒."

@emmy_dgreat:

"You're not well finish, you no go relax make you well finish ehn. 😦."

@realbigfish001:

"Funny how obvious it is, that Javis is using Peller but no one is saying anything about it. But if reverse was the case, internet for don scatter."

@jessebills_:

"Am i the only one happy whenever these these guy's post."

Jarvis opens up about Peller

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, popular social media AI girl Jadrolita opened up about her relationship with Peller during a heated exchange.

In the trending clip, the angry girl hurled insults at Peller while hinting at her reason for not pursuing a serious relationship with him.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens criticised her language as disrespectful while others supported her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng